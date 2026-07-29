Toprak Razgatlioglu 'sometimes forgets' he's a MotoGP rookie

Toprak Razgatlioglu admits he still gets down about poor results despite MotoGP 2026 being a learning year

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu admits that “sometimes you forget” that he is in a learning year in MotoGP, following his success in World Superbikes.

The Turkish superstar’s long-awaited step to MotoGP was confirmed last year by Pramac, with Razgatlioglu penning a multi-season deal with Yamaha.

Winning three World Superbike titles, expectations were already high for Razgatlioglu to adapt quickly to MotoGP machinery.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 German MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

However, with 2026 being the final year of Michelin rubber before a switch to more familiar Pirelli tyres, both Razgatlioglu and Yamaha immediately played down expectations.

Indeed, adapting to the Michelin front tyre has been Razgatlioglu’s biggest challenge this season.

After 11 rounds, he sits 21st in the MotoGP standings in 12 points, with a best finish of 11th at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m a winning rider…”

In a new interview with the official MotoGP website, Razgatlioglu says he knew 2026 would be a season of learning for him when he signed his Yamaha contract.

However, he admits that “sometimes you forget this” and finds it easy to be disheartened by poor results.

“I’m a winning rider,” he began.

“When I signed the MotoGP contract, I knew the first year for me would not be easy.

“I’m trying to stay strong, but sometimes it’s also not easy to understand the situation.

“This is a learning year, but sometimes you forget this.

“Always you are looking for good results; sometimes when you are not finding good results, automatically you are down.

“Physical [fitness] is very important, but the mental side is more important.

“If your motivation is high, then everything is coming easier for you.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“My character has never changed. I’m never going to be a superstar - I don’t like this.

“Outside of the track, I’m normal Toprak. This will never change.”

Despite his struggles, Razgatlioglu’s crew chief Alberto Giribuola told GPOne that his way of riding is “sometimes pure magic”.

Razgatlioglu will be the only rider within Yamaha’s stable in 2027 with experience of the bike, as it refreshes its line-up.

At the factory squad, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura replace Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, while Izan Guevara is due to step up from Moto2 to join Razgatlioglu at Pramac.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu 'sometimes forgets' he's a MotoGP rookie
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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