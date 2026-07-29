The unusual physical detail that gave Valentino Rossi key edge over MotoGP nemesis

Jorge Lorenzo has revealed an unusual physical detail that gave Valentino Rossi an edge over him in MotoGP.

Valentino Rossi leads Jorge Lorenzo, 2009 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Valentino Rossi leads Jorge Lorenzo, 2009 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The rivalry between Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi was one of the toughest in the last 20 years of MotoGP, one which was characterised by late crashes, last lap passes, and intra-team feuds, but some of the differences between them were much less macroscopic.

Think of the battles between Lorenzo and Rossi over the years and a few come to mind: Brno 2009, Catalunya 2009, Motegi 2010, for example.

In those early years of the rivalry it was generally Rossi getting the better of his younger team-mate whenever they were both close to their full capabilities, but in the end it was honours even for the number of titles won as team-mates – two apiece.

Jorge Lorenzo leads Valentino Rossi, 2009 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Lorenzo leads Valentino Rossi, 2009 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The careers of the two perhaps painted different pictures. Think of Rossi’s career and you think of the rivalries: Biaggi, Gibernau, Stoner, Lorenzo, Marquez. On the other hand, with Lorenzo you perhaps think sooner of his smooth-as-butter riding technique than of the conflicts he won or lost.

That technique was one way Lorenzo stood out from Rossi, the Spaniard preferring to prioritise high mid-corner speed compared to Rossi’s affinity for late braking.

But it is in braking where Lorenzo has pointed out a physical difference between himself and the taller Rossi.

Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi, 2009 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Lorenzo, Valentino Rossi, 2009 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“When I was with Valentino [Rossi] I tried to learn something from him,” said Jorge Lorenzo on the Fast & Curious podcast.

“But there were some things that were impossible to imitate. 

“For example, when he went flat out in sixth gear, before closing the accelerator completely, he already applied the front brake slightly. 

“He reduced the throttle by 5%, but was already working on the front brake.

“When I tried to do it, I realized that it was not physically possible because he has much bigger hands. 

“It was much easier for him.”

Lorenzo, of course, would find his own ways to go fast and would do so at both Yamaha and Ducati, although with the latter not before he’d signed for Honda for the 2019 season, which proved to be his last in MotoGP as a full-time rider. Rossi retired two years later having not won in four-and-a-half seasons.

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Jorge Lorenzo
Valentino Rossi
The unusual physical detail that gave Valentino Rossi key edge over MotoGP nemesis
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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