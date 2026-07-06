Watch: Fabio di Giannantonio's tearful VR46 speech ahead of KTM MotoGP move

Fabio di Giannantonio fought back tears as he thanked Valentino Rossi's VR46 team ahead of a factory KTM MotoGP move for 2027.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Following official confirmation of Fabio di Giannantonio's 2027 factory KTM deal, VR46 has released an emotional video of the Italian saying farewell to the team.

Like many of next season's rider moves, di Giannantonio's switch had been an open secret for months, with the goodbye video dated 09/05/2026.

After losing his Gresini ride to Marc Marquez for 2024, di Giannantonio was in danger of being left without a MotoGP seat.

However, a stunning end to the season, including a maiden victory in Qatar, saw the Italian become the first non-VR46 Academy rider accepted into Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team.

Fabio di Giannantonio, VR46.
Fabio di Giannantonio, VR46.
© Gold and Goose

Continued progress up the riders' standings ever since means Diggia is currently third overall and Ducati’s leading rider in the world championship. 

di Giannantonio also broke VR46's victory drought in Catalunya, despite a hand injury, after which a smiling Valentino Rossi quipped: 'Are you sure you want to leave?' while congratulating the Italian.

Granted factory Ducati support since the start of last season, di Giannantonio will now make the step to an official MotoGP team by joining Alex Marquez at KTM for the new 850cc/Pirelli era. 

Watch di Giannantonio's goodbye speech to VR46 below:

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“I really thought it would be easier,” di Giannantonio says before emotions get the better of him.

After an embrace from VR46 team director Alessio Salucci, Diggia fights back the tears as he continues:

“You guys have been an incredible team.

“You are a crazy team.

“I’ve never felt this good in a team.

“You guys gave me everything. All I am now. All the beautiful things that are happening to me are thanks to you.

“I was not this person, I was not this man, I was not this rider, and it’s really thanks to all of you.”

Valentino Rossi congratulates Fabio di Giannantonio on Catalunya victory.
Valentino Rossi congratulates Fabio di Giannantonio on Catalunya victory.
© Gold and Goose

After a round of applause, he adds:

“It’s been a crazy three years. I will always carry you in my heart. Because if I ever take a step forward. It is really thanks to you.”

VR46 is expected to field an all-new rider line-up next season, with Fermin Aldeguer arriving from Gresini alongside WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega.

Meanwhile, di Giannantonio's current team-mate Franco Morbidelli is among several grand prix winners whose MotoGP future remains uncertain as an influx of rookies prepares to join the grid.

Watch: Fabio di Giannantonio's tearful VR46 speech ahead of KTM MotoGP move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP Results
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Race Results: Updated after penalties
28/06/26
Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I forgot the rules’ - Di Giannantonio on Assen MotoGP penalty in Marc Marquez battle
28/06/26
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Assen: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
28/06/26
Jorge Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez's one-word response to challenging Aprilia in Assen MotoGP
28/06/26
Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, riders parade, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Assen MotoGP race after a penalty
28/06/26
Martin, Ogura, Bezzecchi, qualifying, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Diggia in “full attack mode” against Aprilias in Assen MotoGP Sprint
27/06/26
Fabio di Giannantonio vs Aprilias in 2026 Assen MotoGP Sprint.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Gresini confirms one-rider MotoGP team for Sachsenring
49m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Watch: Fabio di Giannantonio's tearful VR46 speech ahead of KTM MotoGP move
2h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Hard to let you go” - Gresini reacts to Alex Marquez’s KTM MotoGP move
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Nadia Padovani, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Red Bull KTM completes 2027 MotoGP line-up with Fabio di Giannantonio deal
3h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"We were closing them down" - MotoGP's Jack Miller reflects on Suzuka 8 Hours
4h ago
Jack Miller, Andrea Locatelli, Katsuyuki Nakasuga, second place, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Official: Alex Marquez joins factory KTM team for MotoGP 2027
5h ago
Alex Marquez joins KTM for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
WorldSBK and former MotoGP team owner Marc van der Straten dies aged 78
19h ago
Marc van der Straten, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jonathan Rea hails “incredible” rain-hit Suzuka 8 Hours win
05/07/26
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours Wednesday test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
MotoGP News
Trackhouse “like a low profile” in "interesting" MotoGP title fight
05/07/26
Raul Fernandez, Davide Brivio, Ai Ogura, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Couldn’t show our true potential”: Jack Miller rues missed chance at Suzuka 8 Hours
04/07/26
Jack Miller, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours, pit box. Credit: Yamaha Racing.