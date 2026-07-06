Watch: Fabio di Giannantonio's tearful VR46 speech ahead of KTM MotoGP move

Following official confirmation of Fabio di Giannantonio's 2027 factory KTM deal, VR46 has released an emotional video of the Italian saying farewell to the team.

Like many of next season's rider moves, di Giannantonio's switch had been an open secret for months, with the goodbye video dated 09/05/2026.

After losing his Gresini ride to Marc Marquez for 2024, di Giannantonio was in danger of being left without a MotoGP seat.

However, a stunning end to the season, including a maiden victory in Qatar, saw the Italian become the first non-VR46 Academy rider accepted into Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team.

Fabio di Giannantonio, VR46. © Gold and Goose

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Continued progress up the riders' standings ever since means Diggia is currently third overall and Ducati’s leading rider in the world championship.

di Giannantonio also broke VR46's victory drought in Catalunya, despite a hand injury, after which a smiling Valentino Rossi quipped: 'Are you sure you want to leave?' while congratulating the Italian.

Granted factory Ducati support since the start of last season, di Giannantonio will now make the step to an official MotoGP team by joining Alex Marquez at KTM for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Watch di Giannantonio's goodbye speech to VR46 below:

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“I really thought it would be easier,” di Giannantonio says before emotions get the better of him.

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After an embrace from VR46 team director Alessio Salucci, Diggia fights back the tears as he continues:

“You guys have been an incredible team.

“You are a crazy team.

“I’ve never felt this good in a team.

“You guys gave me everything. All I am now. All the beautiful things that are happening to me are thanks to you.

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“I was not this person, I was not this man, I was not this rider, and it’s really thanks to all of you.”

Valentino Rossi congratulates Fabio di Giannantonio on Catalunya victory. © Gold and Goose

After a round of applause, he adds:

“It’s been a crazy three years. I will always carry you in my heart. Because if I ever take a step forward. It is really thanks to you.”

VR46 is expected to field an all-new rider line-up next season, with Fermin Aldeguer arriving from Gresini alongside WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega.

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Meanwhile, di Giannantonio's current team-mate Franco Morbidelli is among several grand prix winners whose MotoGP future remains uncertain as an influx of rookies prepares to join the grid.