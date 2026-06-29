“A bit worried” - Ducati “must improve” in Aprilia MotoGP title fight

Fabio di Giannantonio, Ducati's highest-placed rider in the MotoGP standings, closed to within 16 points of the championship lead at Assen on Sunday.

The Italian brought his VR46 machine home in fourth place, behind a trio of Aprilias.

“We knew that the Aprilias were amazing here, so reducing the gap to the first rider in the championship is amazing. P4 is good for us today,” di Giannantonio said.

di Giannantonio's points gain came after Marco Bezzecchi crashed out early in the grand prix.

That allowed factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, who finished third behind Trackhouse duo Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez, to take over the championship lead.

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Diggia, who remains third in the standings, admitted to being “worried” at the performance of the RS-GPs and difficulty in making a step with the GP26.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Assen MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

"We must improve the bike"

“I’m happy because I did the maximum and the maximum from the bike too,” he said.

“For sure, I’m a bit worried with this little gap to the Aprilias because they are going amazing.

“I don’t think it’s just because of the riders; I think their bike has something more.

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“For sure, the [Aprilia] riders are doing amazing, but their bike too.

“I’m just worried that we never find something to improve our package - which is a good package, but we must improve the bike if we want to fight them.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"No big change"

di Giannantonio, currently 24 points clear of reigning champion Marc Marquez, said his strong position in the title fight has not changed the level of support he receives from Ducati.

However, he has no complaints.

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“Sincerely, since I joined the factory programme, let’s say, they have always been there for me. So, no big change with the place in the championship,” he said.

“Just, for sure, when they had Marc out [injured], they had more time to be in the garage. With one rider more you have to split the time.

“But apart from that, they’ve always been as maximum present as they could. So I have nothing bad to say about it.”