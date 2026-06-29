“It's wrong!” - Brad Binder on “unfair” Assen MotoGP penalty

Brad Binder lost a ninth-place finish in Sunday’s Assen MotoGP due to a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

The Red Bull KTM rider’s front tyre pressure was one lap short of reaching the 15 out of 26 laps required above the specified minimum.

While not disputing the data, Binder felt the penalty was “wrong” because his dashboard was obscured by a track limits warning, preventing him from seeing whether he was inside the limit.

Riders at risk of failing to meet the required number of 'legal' race laps can try to closely follow a rival, letting them pass if needed, to raise their tyre pressure.

Brad Binder, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I finished ninth, but they said I had a front tyre pressure [investigation],” Binder said after the race.

“However, the last message I had on my dashboard was one lap and it was in.

“[Then] Race Direction sent me a track limits warning that they never deleted. So it covered my entire dashboard from eight laps to go.

“I can’t see where my front tyre pressure is, I can't see my lap time, I can't see anything other than a flashing track limits warning for eight laps.

“So I don't believe they can give me a penalty. And if they can, it's f**king unfair.”

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The South African added: “I'm going to go there now, because it's wrong!

“You can't give me a penalty when they send me a message so it takes away our tools to know where we are.”

Brad Binder, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Unfortunately for Binder, the standard 16-second post-race penalty was confirmed, dropping him to eleventh place.

“The guys made my bike better for today; it was much more stable. I could push a bit harder. I just need more speed... And a little bit more pressure,” he said.

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Binder’s rear tyre pressure was comfortably above the 15-lap threshold, at 23 laps.

Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez also received a post-race tyre pressure penalty, with his front tyre two laps short of the legal minimum.

However, Fernandez’s position, 15th, didn’t change after the penalty.