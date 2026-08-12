Pedro Acosta gives verdict on revised MotoGP radio earplug design

The latest step in MotoGP’s development of a future in-helmet radio system saw Pedro Acosta try a revised earplug design during the Sachsenring and Silverstone rounds.

The audio system is initially aimed at transmitting safety messages from Race Direction, but the long-term goal is to allow two-way, F1-style communication between rider and team.

Red Bull KTM rider Acosta explained that the latest development focused on improving the comfort of the earplugs.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“It’s the earplugs that Dorna want us to use for the audio, but it was the first test, I would say," commented Acosta.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a bit special with the earplugs, and they found a good compromise. Quite happy for this.”

The Spaniard, who finished the British MotoGP in fifth place, added:

“Normally I like the 3M [foam earplugs], and also they are the ones I have used since I was sixteen.

“They [Dorna] found a way to put the earplugs that I like with a [new custom ear] mould.

Silverstone MotoGP race lap times: Top seven riders. © Peter McLaren

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know how they will develop the audio thing, but the minimum is that it is comfortable.

"The other ones that we tried before were not OK.

“I was using [the new design] in Sachsenring and here, but I am wearing them because I find them comfortable.

“If not, then I would have gone back to the standard ones.”

No date has so far been set for the introduction of a MotoGP radio system.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT