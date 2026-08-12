Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development

Augusto Fernandez says Silverstone was his final 1000cc MotoGP wildcard before Yamaha concentrates fully on its 2027 850cc project.

Augusto Fernandez explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
Augusto Fernandez explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez completed what looks set to be his final wildcard on the 1000cc M1 by scoring the last point at Silverstone, following Fabio Quartararo’s post-race penalty.

More significant for Fernandez was that he took the chequered flag in the wheeltracks of Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and set a best race lap just half a second from the fastest set by Quartararo and Jack Miller.

“It's been a tough weekend for us in general, but personally, I'm happy with the race,” Augusto Fernandez said. “I was able to close the gap with Toprak, so being close to another Yamaha is good for me.

“I was half second from the fastest lap from Fabio [and Jack], so these weekends are good for me to get back on the pace and be faster for our testing programme, so we can test everything in a better way.

“We close the 1000 project, this was the last wildcard, so we're focused now on the 850.”

Silverstone MotoGP Race Lap times: Top 3 plus Yamaha riders.
Silverstone MotoGP Race Lap times: Top 3 plus Yamaha riders.
© Peter McLaren

With so much changing for next year’s 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres, Fernandez was asked what benefit the wildcards provide given the confusion of switching between bikes and tyres.

"Well, I have to say, the base of both bikes is the same. We are trying to decide a base for next year's bike, so I've been trying things that we can also use for next year,” he said. 

“Of course, it's confusing, especially for myself, because I struggle to be back on the pace immediately [switching back to the 1000cc bike and Michelin tyres].

“Especially on the first day, with the time attacks, it's something that adds to remembering how to use Michelin and everything.

Augusto Fernandez chases Pol Espargaro and Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez chases Pol Espargaro and Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“But as I said, I'm happy to finish the weekend half a second from the fastest lap of Fabio, and close to another Yamaha.

“I'm more or less back on the pace to keep trying things in a good way. That was the goal also, to do wildcards to keep my level high. I'm a real MotoGP rider, so work done.

“We have a good program now of testing, so let's focus on that. I'm looking forward to it.”

Fernandez revealed that he has three 850cc tests planned before the Austrian round, where some MotoGP riders are due to get their second taste of next year’s machinery.

Tags:

Augusto Fernandez
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
2027
Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez “busy anyway” in 2027 despite MotoGP wildcard ban
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“It improved quite a lot”: Jorge Martin solves key Aprilia MotoGP issue
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP
MotoGP News
Chassis changes key to Yamaha’s 850cc MotoGP project
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Questions well answered” - Fabio Quartararo's first words after Honda MotoGP deal
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now
39m ago
Nicky Hayden, world champion, 2006 Valencia MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I got asked if I wanted to buy the club” - Cal Crutchlow on Coventry City
1h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
New MotoGP season launch location announced for 2027
22h ago
2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering major rider market rule change
23h ago
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘If they can’t see my value, that's fine’ - Jack Miller “not bitter” about MotoGP exit
11/08/26
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Podcast: How Aprilia dominated the British MotoGP and why Ducati struggled
11/08/26
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“I cannot ride like this” - KTM rider’s “strange” Silverstone MotoGP issue
11/08/26
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 British MotoGP
Moto2 News
Manu Gonzalez explains Silverstone Moto2 celebration gaffe that cost him win
11/08/26
Manu Gonzalez, 2026 Moto2 British Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Silverstone MotoGP gap “shows the level we’re at right now”
10/08/26
Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.