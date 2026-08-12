Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez completed what looks set to be his final wildcard on the 1000cc M1 by scoring the last point at Silverstone, following Fabio Quartararo’s post-race penalty.

More significant for Fernandez was that he took the chequered flag in the wheeltracks of Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and set a best race lap just half a second from the fastest set by Quartararo and Jack Miller.

“It's been a tough weekend for us in general, but personally, I'm happy with the race,” Augusto Fernandez said. “I was able to close the gap with Toprak, so being close to another Yamaha is good for me.

“I was half second from the fastest lap from Fabio [and Jack], so these weekends are good for me to get back on the pace and be faster for our testing programme, so we can test everything in a better way.

“We close the 1000 project, this was the last wildcard, so we're focused now on the 850.”

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Silverstone MotoGP Race Lap times: Top 3 plus Yamaha riders. © Peter McLaren

With so much changing for next year’s 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres, Fernandez was asked what benefit the wildcards provide given the confusion of switching between bikes and tyres.

"Well, I have to say, the base of both bikes is the same. We are trying to decide a base for next year's bike, so I've been trying things that we can also use for next year,” he said.

“Of course, it's confusing, especially for myself, because I struggle to be back on the pace immediately [switching back to the 1000cc bike and Michelin tyres].

“Especially on the first day, with the time attacks, it's something that adds to remembering how to use Michelin and everything.

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Augusto Fernandez chases Pol Espargaro and Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“But as I said, I'm happy to finish the weekend half a second from the fastest lap of Fabio, and close to another Yamaha.

“I'm more or less back on the pace to keep trying things in a good way. That was the goal also, to do wildcards to keep my level high. I'm a real MotoGP rider, so work done.

“We have a good program now of testing, so let's focus on that. I'm looking forward to it.”

Fernandez revealed that he has three 850cc tests planned before the Austrian round, where some MotoGP riders are due to get their second taste of next year’s machinery.

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