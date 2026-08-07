‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles

Fabio Quartararo was a "super slow" 17th on Friday at Silverstone, describing the experience as like riding a motorcycle for the first time.

Fabio Quartararo plans ‘big change’ after nightmare Silverstone Friday
Fabio Quartararo plans ‘big change’ after nightmare Silverstone Friday
© Tony Goldsmith

Fabio Quartararo was left feeling like a 'guy who jumped on a motorcycle for the first time' as he struggled to 17th place in Friday practice at the Silverstone MotoGP.

Riding at the same circuit where only a ride-height device failure denied him victory on the former Inline M1 last season, the former champion finished 0.6s behind Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller, who claimed direct Qualifying 2 access in ninth.

“Bad. Not a great feeling at all,” Quartararo began. “I'm struggling a lot to ride like I want, and I'm really tense on the bike, so not feeling good.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“This morning I had an issue with the bike, then I had to stop. But in general it's not really frustrating, but just that I'm not able to ride.

“I'm like a guy that jumped on a motorcycle for the first time. So this is how I feel. Let's try to change, but it was really a tough day for us.”

Miller’s speed provided some encouragement, but Quartararo said his main priority is to understand the M1.

“Jack was fast today, but it was not really a matter of getting to the limit. I was not able to go to the limit because I was riding in a way that looks like I was just trying to understand how the bike is working.

“So we will try to make a big change for tomorrow and try to understand why we were so bad today.

Fabio Quartararo, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Like I said, it looks like it was the first time I jumped on the bike and I was not able to lean, I was not able to make corner speed.

“In this track that is exactly what you need, trail braking and corner speed, and I was super slow.”

Quartararo wasn’t the only Yamaha rider to struggle, with team-mate Alex Rins 19th, Toprak Razgatlioglu 22nd and wildcard Augusto Fernandez 23rd and last.

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Yamaha
‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Silverstone MotoGP practice today: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Chassis changes key to Yamaha’s 850cc MotoGP project
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Questions well answered” - Fabio Quartararo's first words after Honda MotoGP deal
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Miller “looking forward” to “doing something special” in WorldSBK
Jack Miller.
MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez “happy to be back” in Silverstone MotoGP wildcard
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez “busy anyway” in 2027 despite MotoGP wildcard ban
54m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez still limited physically after MotoGP summer break
12h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta plays down performance change from KTM MotoGP engine fix
12h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s core problem remains at Silverstone MotoGP
12h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith
MotoGP News
“It improved quite a lot”: Jorge Martin solves key Aprilia MotoGP issue
13h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Missing a piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries
13h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “far from the podium” after Silverstone MotoGP practice
13h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“A bit of magic” - Cal Crutchlow “fastest I've been around Silverstone”
14h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles
15h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi smashes Silverstone lap record in MotoGP Practice
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP