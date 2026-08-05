Augusto Fernandez “happy to be back” in Silverstone MotoGP wildcard

Augusto Fernandez will return to racing this weekend as a wildcard in the British MotoGP round.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The British Grand Prix will see MotoGP return to action, and will see Augusto Fernandez back on track as a wildcard for Yamaha.

Test rider Fernandez has already raced three times this year – at Jerez, Barcelona, and Assen – and has scored five points thanks to a 12th in the Catalan MotoGP and a 15th in the Netherlands.

A maximum of three wildcards remain for Fernandez, which will be the last he gets a chance to do before wildcards are banned in 2027.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

One of those will be taken this weekend at Silverstone, where the 2022 Moto2 champion won twice in the intermediate class, once en route to that 2022 title, in addition to a 2019 triumph, which was his first in Moto2.

It will likely take some bizarre circumstances to see Fernandez in contention for the top positions this weekend given his lack of races since the end of the 2024 season and the lack of performance of the Yamaha, and, in fairness, given his own lack of a premier class podium, but the Spaniard at least finds Silverstone an “enjoyable” place to ride.

Augusto Fernandez began Friday practice on the standard aero. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Augusto Fernandez began Friday practice on the standard aero. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I'm happy to be back racing after the summer break and to continue helping with the development of the bike,” said Augusto Fernandez.

“Silverstone is a nice circuit with a lot of fast corners, and it's always enjoyable to ride there.

“The goals for this weekend are clear: I want to be on the pace as fast as possible in order to gather as much useful information as we can.”

Among Yamaha’s full-time riders, there is optimism for this weekend, with Fabio Quartararo feeling he can be competitive there, and Jack Miller hopeful of some steps forward over the summer break from the Iwata factory.

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Augusto Fernandez
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez “happy to be back” in Silverstone MotoGP wildcard
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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