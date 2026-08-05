“Extremely demanding” Silverstone MotoGP next for Marc Marquez after “perfect” Germany

Marc Marquez faces what could be one of his toughest challenges for the remainder of MotoGP 2026 at Silverstone.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

After a five-week summer break, MotoGP is back this weekend at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, which could be one of the toughest challenges in the remainder of the 2026 for Marc Marquez.

Marquez has won three of the last four grands prix and heads to Silverstone just 18 points off the championship lead having been over 100 points down after the Italian MotoGP.

But the race in the last four that was not won by Marquez, the Dutch Grand Prix, saw the reigning champion cross the line down in sixth, before being demoted to seventh for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Of all the circuits left on the calendar, Silverstone could be the one most similar to Assen, with many fast corners and high-speed direction changes. These were the problems for the physically hampered Marquez at Assen, who accepted during the Dutch weekend that he was better off simply getting through the weekend rather than attacking and trying to maximise his performance, and thereby increasing his risk of crashing.

The summer break should have allowed Marquez to recover strength in the shoulder that has been his main physical problem all season, but Silverstone’s layout is nonetheless one of the most physically demanding tracks on the calendar.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

It’s also a track where Marquez was not the fastest rider in even his dominant 2025 season and where he has only one premier class victory in his career, but it is the physical aspect of the track that Marquez has pointed out ahead of the weekend.

“Germany was a perfect weekend where we managed to make the most of every opportunity and score every possible point, moving up to third place in the championship,” Marc Marquez said.

“I used the three-week break to relax a bit, but also to recharge and keep up with my training. 

“Silverstone is a long and extremely demanding track that requires a lot of physical strength; plus, there’s always the weather factor, which – as usual – could completely change the course of the race.”

First race post-surgery for Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The physical aspect of Silverstone is also a consideration this weekend for Francesco Bagnaia, who underwent arm pump surgery after the German Grand Prix.

The Italian says he feels good ahead of the British round, but admits that things can feel different on a MotoGP bike.

“Silverstone is a physically demanding track, and I’m tackling it right after arm surgery,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said.

“I feel good and have recovered during this break, but I haven’t been back on a MotoGP bike yet; so, after getting the ‘fit to race’ clearance, it will be crucial to gauge how I feel and work effectively right from the start. 

“I really like Silverstone: the fans are among the most passionate, and the atmosphere at the track is one of the best on the entire calendar.”

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Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
“Extremely demanding” Silverstone MotoGP next for Marc Marquez after “perfect” Germany
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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