Podcast: What’s going to happen in the second half of MotoGP 2026?

The 2026 MotoGP season resumes this weekend at the British Grand Prix, with a tight championship battle currently underway after the first 11 races.

In what has been a wild season so far, five riders come to Silverstone split by just 24 points, while eight riders are covered by 65 points.

Heading them is Aprilia’s Jorge Martin, who scored his first win on the RS-GP at the French Grand Prix, but has proven inconsistent.

Jorge Martin. © Gold and Goose

Still, Martin heads to Silverstone with a 14-point buffer over impressive Trackhouse sophomore Ai Ogura, who scored a maiden victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

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The Japanese rider has finished all but one race so far this season and was consistently the fastest Aprilia rider in the final rounds up to the summer break.

Marc Marquez brushed off ongoing injury problems in the early races to wipe a 102-point deficit down to just 18 points after the German Grand Prix.

Since returning from surgery at the Italian Grand Prix, the reigning world champion has won three main races and completed two 37-point weekends.

His resurgence came as early championship leader Marco Bezzecchi suffered a nightmare slump, with the Aprilia rider coming to the British Grand Prix having not seen a Sunday chequered flag since the Italian Grand Prix.

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In that time, he was taken out of the Hungarian Grand Prix, suspended from the Czech Grand Prix after striking a marshal, crashed from the Dutch Grand Prix and failed to start in Germany after fracturing his collarbone in qualifying.

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Returning to a circuit that he won at last year, Bezzecchi needs to quickly steady the ship.

In the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, new host Amy Reynolds is joined by Lewis Duncan and Peter McLaren to look back over the first 11 races and look ahead to the rest of the season.

They discuss Aprilia’s up-and-down form across its roster, whether Marquez is favourite or not, as well as who the underdog in the title fight is.

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