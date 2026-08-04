“Not 100%” but Marco Bezzecchi poised for MotoGP return

Defending Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi is set to return to MotoGP action this weekend, subject to passing a medical check on Thursday.

The factory Aprilia rider won the opening three grands prix of the season, and missed out on a Sunday podium just once by the time he added an emotional home victory at Mugello.

But Bezzecchi has scored just 13 out of a possible 148 points from the last four rounds as incidents, a race ban and finally a broken collarbone dropped him to fourth in the World Championship.

Marco Bezzecchi. © Gold and Goose

The Italian, who also underwent surgery on his left knee during the summer break, will now aim for a fresh start at a track where he took his first RS-GP victory a year ago.

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“I’m pleased to be returning, but I’ll need to undergo the medical check first in order to be declared fit to race,” said Bezzecchi.

“It was a rather different summer break than I had imagined, but I am truly happy to get back to racing and I can’t wait to get on my RS-GP26.

“I hope I can manage to stay well. I know I am still not at 100%, but I am extremely keen to get back at it.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi begins the second half of the season fourth in the standings, 22 points behind Aprilia team-mate and championship leader Jorge Martin.

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Aprilia has won at Silverstone for two of the last three years, courtesy of Aleix Espargaro (2023) and then Bezzecchi (2025).