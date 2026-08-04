“Not 100%” but Marco Bezzecchi poised for MotoGP return

Marco Bezzecchi is eager to resume his MotoGP title challenge at Silverstone after collarbone and knee surgery during the break.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

Defending Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi is set to return to MotoGP action this weekend, subject to passing a medical check on Thursday.

The factory Aprilia rider won the opening three grands prix of the season, and missed out on a Sunday podium just once by the time he added an emotional home victory at Mugello.

But Bezzecchi has scored just 13 out of a possible 148 points from the last four rounds as incidents, a race ban and finally a broken collarbone dropped him to fourth in the World Championship.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

The Italian, who also underwent surgery on his left knee during the summer break, will now aim for a fresh start at a track where he took his first RS-GP victory a year ago.

“I’m pleased to be returning, but I’ll need to undergo the medical check first in order to be declared fit to race,” said Bezzecchi.

“It was a rather different summer break than I had imagined, but I am truly happy to get back to racing and I can’t wait to get on my RS-GP26.

“I hope I can manage to stay well. I know I am still not at 100%, but I am extremely keen to get back at it.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi begins the second half of the season fourth in the standings, 22 points behind Aprilia team-mate and championship leader Jorge Martin.

Aprilia has won at Silverstone for two of the last three years, courtesy of Aleix Espargaro (2023) and then Bezzecchi (2025).

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“Not 100%” but Marco Bezzecchi poised for MotoGP return
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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