“I will finish the year”: Maverick Vinales responds to KTM exit rumours

Maverick Vinales has responded to reports suggesting he will be replaced at KTM for the second half of the current MotoGP season.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After reports emerged suggesting he would be dropped by KTM for the remainder of the 2026 MotoGP season, Maverick Vinales has issued a contrary response.

The rumours of Vinales’ early departure from Red Bull KTM Tech3 ahead of the British MotoGP on 7–9 August were first reported today (2 August) by Motorsport.com.

The report said that KTM would replace him with Pol Espargaro as a result of the combination of Vinales’ ongoing shoulder injury and the tension that has emerged between the rider and KTM, as well as between him and Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner, who has spoken previously of his desire to have an all-new rider line-up for the 2027 MotoGP season, meaning Vinales would be left without a MotoGP ride for next year.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But Vinales says the reports are false, saying that he will finish this season in MotoGP “as my contract says”.

“I start to read articles without sense,” Maverick Vinales wrote in an Instagram story.

“Last week I've been in the APC [Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre] center and we start to understand why I'm not able to recover.

“I'm contrasting all this information with my doctors to check if this is the problem and what is the way to improve. 

Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, entering pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, entering pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Stop writing stupid articles about me, I will not race in SBK and I will finish the year as my contract says.”

Crash.net contacted KTM with regards to the rumours, but has not yet had a response.

Assuming Vinales does finish this season, his future beyond the end of November is no less certain. KTM is understood to have been in talks with Luca Marini over a Tech3 seat for 2027 since the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, while both Manuel Gonzalez and Senna Agius have also been linked with the French team.

Tags:

Maverick Vinales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
“I will finish the year”: Maverick Vinales responds to KTM exit rumours
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘Not a lack of will’: Why is Silverstone MotoGP so unpopular compared to its F1 GP?
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘People forget you in a day’ - MotoGP team boss on Maverick Vinales/KTM fallout
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Why Tech3 is uninterested in Brad Binder for 2027 MotoGP ride
Brad Binder, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
Lack of stability “not the problem” for KTM at German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Tech3's Guenther Steiner confirms “key” 850cc KTM MotoGP bike spec
Guenther Steiner, Tech3 KTM.
MotoGP Feature
Will MotoGP’s most strained relationship survive 2026 - and should it?
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
“I will finish the year”: Maverick Vinales responds to KTM exit rumours
3m ago
Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
KTM reportedly considering axing Maverick Vinales before British MotoGP
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
The three riders one former MotoGP winner thinks can fight for 2026 title
5h ago
Jorge Martin leads Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The F1 aspect it’s “unthinkable” for MotoGP to replicate
5h ago
Race start, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
How a Jack Miller MotoGP departure could affect Alvaro Bautista
6h ago
Jack Miller, Suzuka 8 Hours.

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Casey Stoner’s MotoGP riding style considered “impossible” by Ducati veteran
7h ago
Casey Stoner, 2017 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Going well”: New Argentina MotoGP track gets encouraging update ahead of 2027 race
01/08/26
2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Change of thinking for Casey Stoner after frustration at MotoGP knowledge sharing
01/08/26
Casey Stoner. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Former MotoGP team boss Wilco Zeelenberg undergoes open-heart surgery
01/08/26
Wilco Zeelenberg, 2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
KTM “pleased and happy” with 2027 MotoGP rider line-up
01/08/26
Aki Ajo. Credit: Gold and Goose.