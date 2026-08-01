“Going well”: New Argentina MotoGP track gets encouraging update ahead of 2027 race

Argentina’s MotoGP track is progressing “well” according to a government official, with work expected to be finished in early 2027.

Argentina had hosted its MotoGP round at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit between 2014 and 2025, with the exception of some years in the early 2020s when the round was missing for a combination of Covid, and political and economical reasons.

The South American country is due to return to the calendar in 2027, though, at the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez circuit in Buenos Aires. The track has hosted MotoGP back in the 500cc days, but work is required to bring it up to the standard of modern MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP © Gold and Goose

That work is ongoing and progressing well, according to Fabian Turnes, Buenos Aires’ sports secretary.

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“The [work] is going well, I think you can see it here,” said Turnes, when speaking to the press at the circuit recently, as reported by Motorsport.com, which added that Turnes nailed down January or February 2027 as the point at which the work should be completed.

“Especially with regard to the times, I dare to say that we are ahead of schedule.”

An alternative layout is also under construction, with a hairpin included. This is intended for use by Formula 1, not MotoGP, but Argentinian website Solo Motores notes that Turnes spoke of interest in using the track by the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), which could theoretically also make use of ‘F1 hairpin’.

It is not yet certain where the Argentinian Grand Prix will slot into the 2027 MotoGP calendar, although Motorsport.com says that early April is where the race should find itself.

Argentina MotoGP

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MotoGP recently confirmed that the Thai Grand Prix will again open the season in 2027, although a date was not confirmed. Currently, MotoGP – as well as F1 – is unable to publish its calendar for next season due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the resultant uncertainty.

The conflict already affected the 2026 schedules in the spring, when F1 postponed both its Bahrain and Saudi grands prix. Bahrain has now moved its races to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, due for October.

MotoGP, too, had to postpone a Middle Eastern round, at Qatar in this case, with the Lusail race now scheduled for 6–8 November.

The aforementioned WEC has also confirmed the cancellation of the two Middle Eastern rounds that were due originally to conclude its 2026 season, with rounds in Barcelona and Monza being brought in in their absence.