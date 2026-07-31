Thai Grand Prix to remain as MotoGP season opener in 2027

MotoGP has announced that Thailand will remain as its season-opening race in 2027.

Grid, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
Grid, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

For a third year in a row, Thailand will open the MotoGP season in 2027, the championship has confirmed.

MotoGP announced the 2027 Thai Grand Prix’s spot at the front of next year’s calendar in a press release sent out this morning (31 July).

MotoGP first visited the Buriram International Circuit back in 2018, and has been there every year since with the exception of the Covid-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Buriram first hosted the opening round in 2025 and retained that position this year when 228,000 people, according to MotoGP, attended over a weekend that saw Pedro Acosta win the Sprint and Marco Bezzecchi victorious in the grand prix. 

There had been speculation that the Thai Grand Prix could be at risk for future seasons as the Thai government reportedly became interested in hosting a Formula 1 round, but the confirmation of its spot on the 2027 calendar at least quiets those suggestions for the time being.

“Hosting the MotoGP season opener for a third consecutive year is a testament to the outstanding partnership we have built in Thailand and the incredible passion of the fans,” said MotoGP Group CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“Buriram has consistently delivered one of the best events on our calendar, making it the perfect venue to launch MotoGP's new technical era. 

“The first race under the 2027 regulations will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our sport, and we're delighted to start that journey in Thailand.”

The announcement of the Thai Grand Prix for next season is the first piece of the 2027 calendar that has been confirmed.

The 2026 calendar has been affected by the current conflict in the Middle East between the US and Israel, and Iran. The uncertainty in the region has meant that the Qatar Grand Prix originally scheduled for April has been moved to November.

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Buriram International Circuit
MotoGP
Thai Grand Prix to remain as MotoGP season opener in 2027
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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