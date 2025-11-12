Thailand MotoGP gets multi-year contract extension after F1 speculation

MotoGP has announced a multi-year extension on its deal to race at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
A multi-year extension has been announced for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, MotoGP has announced.

The new deal between MotoGP promoter Dorna and the Thai government will keep the Chang International Circuit on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2031. The current contract between the government and Dorna was due to expire after the 2026 race, which is scheduled for 27 February – 1 March.

The announcement of the deal comes after speculation since the start of 2025 – when the Thai Grand Prix opened the MotoGP season for the first time – that the Thai government’s pursuit of an F1 race would mean the end of the MotoGP event there, which had its inaugural edition in 2018.

“Since we first went to Buriram in 2018, the Thai GP has only grown into a more and more important – and impressive – event,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP.

“The grandstands are always full of fans, the racing is always a fantastic show, and the extra fan entertainment on site create a very well-rounded weekend for the often record crowds we enjoy at the venue.

“Thailand and South East Asia are key for MotoGP. Our sport is already popular with a sizeable audience and there remains so much potential for us to grow even more. 

“We’re very happy to continue working on that mission with the Sports Authority of Thailand and all the fantastic personnel who make the event such a success.”

Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, Governor of Sports Authority of Thailand, added: “The Thai GP is more than just a race; it is a strategic tool that drives the economy through sport tourism, generating both direct and indirect economic value across tourism, hotels, transportation, and supply chains. 

“These tangible benefits demonstrate the impact Thailand has achieved as a MotoGP host.”

Yodmani added: “Following a recent Cabinet meeting, the Thai government approved a five-year extension for Thailand to host the event from 2027 to 2031, reflecting the government’s clear commitment to continue. 

“The Thai GP is a strategic asset that enhances the country’s global image, attracts international visitors, and fosters sustainable economic circulation. 

“The Sports Authority of Thailand has been tasked with positioning the country as a regional motorsport hub by supporting competitions, developing young riders, and leveraging soft power to showcase Thailand’s identity and values to the world.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

