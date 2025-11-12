Marc Marquez puts trust in Ducati’s “good riders” in Valencia MotoGP test absence

Marc Marquez admits he will forfeit Ducati’s “very specific plan” for the 2026 MotoGP preseason.

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Absence from the Valencia MotoGP test next week (18 November) means Marc Marquez will leave Ducati’s early 2026 development to its other “good riders”.

Marquez has been out of action since the Indonesian MotoGP in October, when he was taken out on the first lap by Marco Bezzecchi, who also fell and received a double long lap penalty for causing the crash.

The shoulder injuries Marquez sustained in the crash resulted in a lengthy rehabilitation process that will not be finished in time for him to ride a MotoGP bike before the end of 2025, including at the post-race test in Valencia.

But Marquez thinks that Ducati’s roster of “good riders”, specifically Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, will prevent his own absence from having a negative impact on development of the 2026 Desmosedici GP.

“Of course, it’s not the best way to celebrate the championship and to finish the season: with an injury and jumping [skipping] the last four races, plus Valencia test,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com at an event organised by Marquez’s personal sponsor, Estrella Galicia.

“Because we had a very specific plan with Ducati to already keep testing things for next season. 

“It will be not possible, but we have good riders inside Ducati, like Pecco Bagnaia and Alex [Marquez] that is the rider with the best shape inside the Ducati riders. 

“They have enough potential to develop the bike, choose the good way, and we will have the first chance to try the new things in Malaysia test.”

“I need to respect a bit my body”

Regarding his recovery, Marquez was in an upbeat mood. The Spaniard was out of his sling for the first time on Tuesday (11 November) for the Estrella Galicia event, and confirmed that he will be in Valencia for the race this weekend (14–16 November).

“I’m better and better; every day feeling better,” he said.

“As you see, [today is] the first day with the free arm. It’s something very important, it means that yesterday we had a doctor check and it looks like the bone is fixed in a good way, the ligaments also are going in a good way. 

“So, just waiting a bit. I’m more patient than normal because the experience I had in the past – I need to respect a bit my body and prepare well this winter time [for] the next season. 

“So, feeling well and ready to come back – not come back riding, but just come back to enjoy MotoGP atmosphere in the Valencia GP.”

Marquez added that his final rehabilitation session will be on Friday morning before he travels to Valencia.

“I think I will arrive [in Valencia] around Friday because also my rehabilitation is important,” he said.

“I need to respect also that timing and I will do my last rehabilitation session on Friday morning and then come to Valencia GP to enjoy with the fans, to celebrate with the fans, and with that special gala on Sunday night.”

Marc Marquez puts trust in Ducati’s “good riders” in Valencia MotoGP test absence
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
McLaren’s Monza swap played on Piastri’s mind before Baku meltdown
1m ago
McLaren controversially swapped their drivers at Monza
MotoGP News
Valencia wildcard “important” for Yamaha V4 MotoGP “direction”
32m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Explained: How Red Bull blunder doubled Yuki Tsunoda's pain
1h ago
Red Bull started working on Tsunoda's car too soon
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez puts trust in Ducati’s “good riders” in Valencia MotoGP test absence
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
‘Spark or slap?’ - Ferrari president’s scathing comments questioned
2h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton both DNF'd in Brazil

More News

RR News
Honda retains John McGuinness for Isle of Man TT 2026, key change for Dean Harrison
3h ago
John McGuinness, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
BSB News
Bimota BSB team reveals one rookie in half-changed 2026 line-up
3h ago
Joe Talbot, Max Cook sign with FS-3 Bimota for BSB 2026. Credit: Kawasaki UK.
F1 News
Jenson Button's blunt response to Ferrari president's driver criticism
3h ago
Jenson Button
BSB News
Honda BSB team announces Ryan Vickers teammate as World Champion returns
4h ago
Jason O'Halloran signs with Honda Racing UK for BSB 2026. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
MotoGP News
Thailand MotoGP gets multi-year contract extension after F1 speculation
4h ago
2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.