Marc Marquez puts trust in Ducati’s “good riders” in Valencia MotoGP test absence

Absence from the Valencia MotoGP test next week (18 November) means Marc Marquez will leave Ducati’s early 2026 development to its other “good riders”.

Marquez has been out of action since the Indonesian MotoGP in October, when he was taken out on the first lap by Marco Bezzecchi, who also fell and received a double long lap penalty for causing the crash.

The shoulder injuries Marquez sustained in the crash resulted in a lengthy rehabilitation process that will not be finished in time for him to ride a MotoGP bike before the end of 2025, including at the post-race test in Valencia.

But Marquez thinks that Ducati’s roster of “good riders”, specifically Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia, will prevent his own absence from having a negative impact on development of the 2026 Desmosedici GP.

“Of course, it’s not the best way to celebrate the championship and to finish the season: with an injury and jumping [skipping] the last four races, plus Valencia test,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com at an event organised by Marquez’s personal sponsor, Estrella Galicia.

“Because we had a very specific plan with Ducati to already keep testing things for next season.

“It will be not possible, but we have good riders inside Ducati, like Pecco Bagnaia and Alex [Marquez] that is the rider with the best shape inside the Ducati riders.

“They have enough potential to develop the bike, choose the good way, and we will have the first chance to try the new things in Malaysia test.”

“I need to respect a bit my body”

Regarding his recovery, Marquez was in an upbeat mood. The Spaniard was out of his sling for the first time on Tuesday (11 November) for the Estrella Galicia event, and confirmed that he will be in Valencia for the race this weekend (14–16 November).

“I’m better and better; every day feeling better,” he said.

“As you see, [today is] the first day with the free arm. It’s something very important, it means that yesterday we had a doctor check and it looks like the bone is fixed in a good way, the ligaments also are going in a good way.

“So, just waiting a bit. I’m more patient than normal because the experience I had in the past – I need to respect a bit my body and prepare well this winter time [for] the next season.

“So, feeling well and ready to come back – not come back riding, but just come back to enjoy MotoGP atmosphere in the Valencia GP.”

Marquez added that his final rehabilitation session will be on Friday morning before he travels to Valencia.

“I think I will arrive [in Valencia] around Friday because also my rehabilitation is important,” he said.

“I need to respect also that timing and I will do my last rehabilitation session on Friday morning and then come to Valencia GP to enjoy with the fans, to celebrate with the fans, and with that special gala on Sunday night.”