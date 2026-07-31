WorldSBK winner to get Silverstone MotoGP ride as Ducati rider set to miss out

Fermin Aldeguer is set to miss the British MotoGP next weekend as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in Assen.

Aldeguer hasn’t raced since he crashed in practice at Assen at the end of June, missing both Dutch races as well as the German MotoGP that concluded the first half of the season before the summer break.

The Spanish rider suffered a fractured T7 vertebra in the crash at the Dutch circuit’s Duikersloot turn, the same one his team-mate Alex Marquez crashed at that weekend, although the 2025 MotoGP runner-up was able to compete in the races and finished fifth on Sunday.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini Racing has confirmed this morning (31 July) that Aldeguer will miss the race next weekend at Silverstone as his recovery continues, but that he will be able to resume training from 15 August, so six days after the conclusion of the Silverstone race. It means a return to racing at Aragon on 28–30 August is possible.

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“Fermín Aldeguer will not compete at Silverstone for the 12th round of the MotoGP World Championship,” reads a statement from Gresini.

“The Spanish rider will remain on the sidelines as a precaution. However, he has received medical clearance to resume training from August 15, with Team Gresini set to welcome him back at Aragón in around a month's time.”

Iker Lecuona, Michelin banner, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

In Britain, Aldeguer will be replaced by Iker Lecuona, who filled in for Alex Marquez at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the beginning of June and impressed, finishing seventh in his first MotoGP race since 2023.

Since then, the factory Ducati WorldSBK rider has taken his first ever world championship race win in Race 1 at Donington at the beginning of July, ending his team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s record-breaking win streak in the process, and confirmed his future with a new two-year Ducati contract that will keep him in red until the end of 2028.

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Bulega’s future remains unconfirmed, although it is expected that he will be announced as a VR46 Ducati rider for next season in MotoGP, with Fermin Aldeguer as his team-mate.