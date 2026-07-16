How Alex and Marc Marquez helped shape each other's MotoGP future

Marc Marquez says he and Alex Marquez spoke with each other before signing their respective 2027 MotoGP contracts.

Both Marquez brothers have had their 2027 plans revealed in recent weeks, with Marc Marquez being confirmed to remain at the Ducati Lenovo Team in 2027, while Alex Marquez will depart Gresini Ducati to join Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

From the outside, it seems a strange move for the younger Marquez to make, given he’s won four grands prix in the past season-and-a-half in MotoGP with Gresini, whereas KTM has won none since 2022, and none in full dry conditions since 2021.

Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

But having finished runner-up in the riders’ standings in 2025, Marquez would understandably be keen on an improvement in his status within a manufacturer’s MotoGP project as well as an uptick in his pay from the satellite-level money Gresini can offer.

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Plus, there is no knowing at this stage how competitive each manufacturer will be in 2027 when ride height devices are banned, engine displacement is reduced to 850cc, and the tyres supply changes from Michelin to Pirelli.

Either way, the decision to leave Gresini for KTM was something Alex Marquez weighed up with his brother, Marc, before taking it, and it’s one his older sibling is happy to see him take.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix, parc ferme, qualifying. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

“Super-happy that he [Alex Marquez] signed for a factory team,” Marc Marquez said of his brother’s new KTM contract for 2027 during the pre-event press conference at the German Grand Prix.

“It’s true that some people will understand, some people not.

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“People must understand every move from every rider in his period of his career and what he wants to fight for.

“Alex last year finished second in the championship, and of course we discussed together our future. I asked his opinion for my future and he asked my opinion for his future.

“So, I think it’s a good opportunity for Alex to keep growing and to deal with a factory that want to fight for the top in the future.”