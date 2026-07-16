Marco Bezzecchi: Being MotoGP team-mate to Pecco Bagnaia “will be strange”

Marco Bezzecchi has given his thoughts on his new team-mate for the 2027 MotoGP season

Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi believes “it will be strange” being team-mate to Pecco Bagnaia at the factory Aprilia squad during the 2027 MotoGP season.

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix last month, Aprilia announced that it had signed Pecco Bagnaia for next season, bringing to an end months of speculation.

Aprilia also confirmed that double world champion Bagnaia had penned a whopping four-year deal with the Noale-based manufacturer.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Up to now, Bagnaia has only ever raced Ducati machinery in MotoGP, having made his debut with Pramac in 2019 as reigning Moto2 champion.

“We’ve never been so close…”

Bezzecchi and Bagnaia are long-time friends, having come up together through the VR46 Riders Academy.

Being partnered with Bagnaia next year is an experience, he admits, will be “strange”.

“I'm happy, obviously, for him, for the team, for the factory,” Bezzecchi said at Assen in the wake of the Bagnaia announcement.

“He's, I think, very cool, but also, honestly, it will be strange to share the box because at the end we've been rivals every time and we'll be the same, but we've never been so close during all the weekend.

“But anyway, I'm very, very happy.

“So, I'm happy also about the current situation that is in Aprilia right now because the mood inside the box is very good.

“The relationship that I have with Jorge [Martin] is also very good, and we built a very good mood inside the box.

“So, of course, I'm happy for next year, but I also want to concentrate on this season and try to take out the maximum from it.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia will take Martin’s place at the factory Aprilia squad next season, with the 2024 world champion moving to Yamaha alongside Ai Ogura.

Bezzecchi’s new Aprilia deal was announced pre-season.

At Ducati, Bagnaia’s place will be taken by Pedro Acosta, who will partner Marc Marquez at the Italian brand’s factory team.

Bezzecchi suffered a collarbone fracture during the German Grand Prix weekend, but is aiming to return to action at the British Grand Prix next month following surgery last Sunday.

He has faded to fourth in the standings, 22 points behind his team-mate and current championship leader Martin.

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Francesco Bagnaia
Marco Bezzecchi: Being MotoGP team-mate to Pecco Bagnaia “will be strange”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi issues MotoGP comeback pledge
Marco Bezzecchi appears by videolink at the “Moto d’Italia – Cultura oltre la pista”.
MotoGP News
Why Marc Marquez “had to slow down” in Sachsenring MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Italian MotoGP stars named 'Ambassadors of Sports Diplomacy'
Pecco Bagnaia awarded Ambassador of Sports Diplomacy.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia admits Ducati hasn’t solved unwelcome MotoGP issue all season
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Why Marc Marquez thinks former team-mate will excel thanks to 2027 MotoGP move
3m ago
Joan Mir speaks with Marc Marquez in pit lane at the 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi backed by Aprilia after nightmare MotoGP run: “Remember Mugello”
20h ago
Marco Bezzecchi.
MotoGP News
“A risk I wanted to take” - Joan Mir explains Gresini Ducati MotoGP move
21h ago
Joan Mir.
MotoGP News
Tech3's Guenther Steiner confirms “key” 850cc KTM MotoGP bike spec
16/07/26
Guenther Steiner, Tech3 KTM.
MotoGP News
How Alex and Marc Marquez helped shape each other's MotoGP future
16/07/26
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Being MotoGP team-mate to Pecco Bagnaia “will be strange”
16/07/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains Yamaha MotoGP qualifying speed, race struggles
16/07/26
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Life goes on” - KTM “never planned” for MotoGP without Pedro Acosta
16/07/26
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP's controversial single-bike proposal faces sudden U-turn
16/07/26
MotoGP bikes.
MotoGP News
"I try to do the mistakes on Friday" - Marc Marquez explains MotoGP consistency plan
16/07/26
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.