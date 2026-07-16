Fabio Quartararo explains Yamaha MotoGP qualifying speed, race struggles

Fabio Quartararo has explained why he is sometimes able to produce eye-catching qualifying performances on Yamaha's V4, but can't hold his position in the races.

The former MotoGP world champion has qualified on the second row three times this season.

However, he says the lower grip levels during races dramatically reduce the bike's operating window, leaving him with "no margin to push".

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Especially in qualifying, the limit is more far away, so I can push more,” Quartararo explained at the Sachsenring.

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“But I arrive so easily to the limit on the race pace that, actually, you have no margin to really push.

“So, in Le Mans, for example, the grip of the track was really good, and I could really make a difference on the pace.

“But, in general, at every track the grip is really low, and so we arrive super-fast to the limit.

“That's also why the gaps between all of us in Yamaha are really small because, actually, you cannot push. You are just sliding.

“You can just try to make a bit of difference on braking.

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“But this is where I'm really struggling [in races], because I arrive to the limit super quick.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Quartararo completed the opening half of his final Yamaha season with seventh place at the Sachsenring after Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio crashed ahead of him.

The Frenchman, who is still awaiting official confirmation of his expected move to Honda for 2027, heads into the summer break just 14th in the MotoGP world championship with a best race result of fifth (Catalunya).