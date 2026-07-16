Will MotoGP’s most strained relationship survive 2026 - and should it?

“More than to be confident, which obviously you need confidence to be in MotoGP, it’s about that KTM can rely on myself for the future. This is very important because I want to win, but I also want KTM to win. That’s why I’m in this project.”

When Maverick Vinales said these words to Crash.net last year at the British Grand Prix, it genuinely felt like MotoGP’s ultimate enigma was well on his way to leading KTM to the front of the grid.

Aprilia had been keen to retain Vinales for its 2025 line-up when it made its big-money play for Jorge Martin the previous summer. The 10-time grand prix winner was, instead, lured away to a factory KTM contract at Tech3 to try to win with a fourth manufacturer in the premier class.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

And he came very close in Qatar last season, leading the race before finishing second at the chequered flag - only for a tyre pressure penalty to foul him and dump him down the order. Regardless of what the scoresheet said, that was a result on merit that said a lot about what the KTM could be capable of, and certainly what Vinales could do with the RC16.

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His surprise early-season emergence as KTM’s point man came as the rest of its stable, not least Pedro Acosta, was struggling. KTM ultimately saw Vinales’ form as the example for Acosta to follow, which stopped him from taking potshots at the brand in the press as his future beyond 2025 hung in the air.

After that British Grand Prix weekend, Acosta was still the leading KTM rider in the standings, with Vinales 11 points adrift. However, with the 20 points he would have scored in Qatar, the roles would have been reversed.

The gap between the pair was only 12 points after the Dutch Grand Prix, where it all started to go wrong for Vinales. A crash during qualifying in Germany left him with a serious shoulder injury that derailed his campaign.

It’s still not really fully recovered. Metalwork in the injury site prompted further surgery after this year’s US Grand Prix. That proved poorly timed. At that point in the season, Vinales looked certain to be a factory KTM team rider for 2027. His early-season struggles, as well as his absence in a fast-moving market, ultimately meant he missed out to Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Germany MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Injury struggles a factor in ongoing Vinales/KTM tensions

There was still a chance to stay with KTM at Tech3. But in recent weeks, Vinales’ hopes of staying on the MotoGP grid beyond the end of this season all but faded.

What’s followed since the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of last month has been a soap opera of ‘he said, she said’ between both camps. Vinales has not held back in his criticism, saying he signed a contract that was “bad for my confidence” a few weeks prior, only for it to be rendered void by KTM.

KTM boss Pit Beirer then claimed “it looked like he underestimated that this [his 2027 deal] could be also the [Tech3] team… I didn’t know that that this is, for him, no option”. Beirer, at least publicly, doesn’t hold Vinales’ strong words about KTM to the press against him. However, Tech3 team boss Guenther Steiner said at Assen that this was “not the smartest thing” for Vinales to be doing.

As well as his fallout with KTM, Vinales’ relationship with the Tech3 squad also hangs by a thread.

“Right now, I need support from the team, but all I get is criticism,” he said in Germany, where he finished a distant last in the sprint and retired from the grand prix with physical issues, despite stating the day before that his body was fine.

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And this seems to be part of the tension between KTM and Vinales. He made several false starts last season after his initial shoulder injury. Over the winter, his training (aided by Jorge Lorenzo, whose turn as his rider coach seems to have come to an end) seemed to be going well, and it was just a matter of time before he was fully fit. But it hasn’t worked out that way.

“But he told us, 'Don't worry about my health. I'm back by Spielberg last year.' That's where he made his first comeback,” Beirer said in Germany. “Since then we are waiting, week by week, for him to return to full form.

“There was a moment when we had the chance to get Alex and Fabio and, in that moment, Maverick was just nowhere near showing us that he would come back to that old form. We wouldn't need a better rider than Maverick was exactly here a year ago when he had this unlucky crash in the rain.”

Vinales acknowledged at the end of the Germany weekend that his surgeon had given him a recovery timeline of October’s Indonesian Grand Prix, and that he’d considered turning to Marc Marquez’s doctors.

After 11 rounds, Vinales is the last full-time rider in the standings on just 10 points; the next best KTM is Brad Binder in 13th on 58 points. It’s a shocking downturn in form, not helped by ongoing injury struggles, and one that is beginning to retread old ground for a rider whose talent warranted so much more than his career has offered so far.

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Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, entering pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Is Yamaha history repeating itself for Vinales?

It wasn’t lost on some onlookers that one of Vinales’ worst weekends of the year came at the same track where, five years earlier, his time with Yamaha reached its critical mass. So frustrated with life on the M1, in the same year his team-mate Fabio Quartararo was well on his way to the world title, Vinales said he effectively gave up in the German Grand Prix while running at the back of the field.

A few weeks later, his early contract termination was announced before he was dropped with immediate effect for deliberately overrevving his bike’s engine in Austria. It was an act of self-sabotage that ultimately thrust him towards a last-chance move to Aprilia. That worked out, in the end, but the Yamaha fallout raised legitimate concerns about whether or not Vinales was actually strong enough to be a title contender.

When it was put to him in Germany last weekend that this situation had shades of his Yamaha episode, he replied: "Well, I think it's not right from your side, because it's totally different. I'm completely injured, so in Yamaha I was fully fit. It's a totally different position. So now I need to focus on how to recover. This is very important. This is for me the most important."

There is no question that he handled that situation poorly. And it came at a point where the Yamaha was clearly competitive enough to fight for the world title. In some regards, Vinales must take the blame for how his KTM relationship has gotten to the point it has now.

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But, unlike five years ago, it’s hard not to feel sorry for Vinales. In Germany, Beirer never addressed the voided contract claim Vinales made. But KTM does have a history of poor rider relations.

Raul Fernandez was reportedly never keen to join Tech3 and KTM for his debut MotoGP season. And despite Petronas Yamaha (who became RNF Yamaha in 2022) being willing to pay his KTM contract exit fee, the Austrian brand held Fernandez to his deal and promoted him anyway. He was ultimately able to negotiate out of it to move to RNF Aprilia for 2023.

In 2022, Remy Gardner says he was told midway through it that he was “not professional enough” and was ousted from a seat for the following season. KTM denied this at the time. For 2024, KTM had five riders contracted for four seats, with Pol Espargaro - still below fitness from a serious crash in 2023 - moved into a testing role for the following season.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

KTM has difficult decision to weigh up

Vinales’ scorched-Earth media approach, as well as his dismal Sachsenring weekend, feel like they have pushed the relationship to breaking point. And now the question has to be asked: will he even see out the season?

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KTM has made that decision before. Johann Zarco’s miserable 2019 campaign with the brand led to him asking to be let go from his two-year contract after just half a season. The intention was for Zarco to finish out the year.

Then KTM let him go with immediate effect after the San Marino Grand Prix. Its reasoning at the time was Zarco’s negative attitude after a good weekend at Misano meant Pit Berier had “lost hope” that things could improve even to the end of the campaign.

Then-team manager Mike Leitner also claimed: “He was very lucky not to hurt himself [in a crash at Misano]. So, you start thinking, ‘Is this the correct way when he had already decided to stop this project, to push him for another six races?’”

Both of those points are pertinent in Vinales’ situation. He has made his feelings very plain about KTM and about Tech3 at this juncture. If both feel that this is negatively affecting morale at large, they could make the decision to drop him before the season is out.

Beyond the team environment aspect, there is a legitimate question to be made over whether or not Vinales - for his own good - should be allowed to continue with the situation as is.

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He’s already below full fitness, and another crash could prove even more costly to his already uncertain career prospects. When a rider says they are “burnt out”, with half a season still to run, there is an argument to be made that a team or manufacturer has a welfare obligation. Benching Vinales removes him from the dangers of racing, gives him space to get his head back in the right place and improve his physical condition.

Maverick Vinales, FP1 crash, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Vinales still has a lot to offer in MotoGP. His vast experience with multiple bikes would make him a massively useful test rider option for a brand next year. While there will be no wildcard opportunities under the rules, he would be first in line to act as a replacement. That, in turn, could put him back in the frame for a race seat the following year. Vinales is 31, so he’s hardly at the end of his career.

That raises its own complications, however. All of KTM’s test riders are fully focused on 850cc development. The only one of the three who could step in and have a realistic chance at scoring good results for Tech3 would be Pol Espargaro. But it doesn’t make all that much sense to have him flipping between Michelin tyres on a 1000cc bike to Pirellis on an 850cc.

Dani Pedrosa has already said he’s raced for the final time. Jonas Folger could be an option, but he was something of a last-resort replacement for Vinales at Le Mans because Espargaro wasn’t available due to injury. That marked his first race in three years in MotoGP.

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Perhaps the summer break will give Vinales the reset he needs to come back with a renewed sense of enthusiasm to see out the season in the best way possible. Tech3 and KTM have a major role to play in ensuring that happens, not least if all he feels he faces is criticism when he needs support the most.