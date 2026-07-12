“All I get is criticism” - Maverick Vinales/Tech3 MotoGP rift deepens in Germany

Maverick Vinales says he feels “like a stranger” in the Tech3 MotoGP team right now

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Germany MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Germany MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales has once again come out with strong words against the Tech3 KTM MotoGP team, stating that “right now, I need support from the team, but all I get is criticism”.

The relationship between 10-time MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales, Tech3 and KTM has become increasingly strained in recent weeks.

Vinales claimed during the German Grand Prix weekend that he had signed a contract that was “bad for my confidence” with KTM to remain at Tech3, only for the deal to be declared void by the Austrian manufacturer.

These claims come after KTM ultimately elected against its original decision to promote him to its factory team for 2027, amid ongoing fitness struggles with a shoulder injury he sustained in Germany last season.

Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Vinales finished the sprint at Sachsenring in last place, and retired while running at the back of the field in the main race due to his fitness.

“I don’t have any strength on the bike; I couldn’t help but go wide at every turn,” he told the Spanish press, as reported by Motorsport, at the Sachsenring.

Vinales added: “I’m trying to figure out what to do, but it’s very frustrating because I can’t ride at 100%, and the bike, on top of that, isn’t an easy one to ride.”

He further emphasised the strained relationship between himself and Tech3 by claiming that he sometimes feels “like a stranger”.

“Right now, I need support from the team, but all I get is criticism,” he said.

“It’s really hard to keep going because sometimes the joy is there, but other times I feel like a stranger.”

“I don’t know if it’s fixable”

Vinales had surgery on his injured shoulder earlier this season after metalwork was dislodged and began to cause him problems.

He says he was told by his surgeon that he won’t be fully fit until the Indonesian Grand Prix in October.

Vinales also revealed that he’s considered going to the doctors who have worked with Marc Marquez through the injury woes to his right arm.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“I don’t even know if it’s fixable. I’ve considered putting myself in the hands of Marc’s doctors,” Vinales said.

“I expected to be doing much better, but it’s true that the doctor who operated on me told me I won’t be fully recovered until Indonesia.

“That’s no good for me.

“I don’t know what to do; I guess I’ll spend the summer in Austria [with Red Bull] training.”

Tags:

Maverick Vinales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
“All I get is criticism” - Maverick Vinales/Tech3 MotoGP rift deepens in Germany
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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