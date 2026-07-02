Enea Bastianini free to sign 2027 MotoGP deal as KTM option expires

Enea Bastianini is now free to complete his expected MotoGP switch to Trackhouse Aprilia after KTM's contract option expired.

Enea Bastianini is set to take over Ai Ogura's Trackhouse Aprilia's ride for MotoGP 2027.
Enea Bastianini is set to take over Ai Ogura's Trackhouse Aprilia's ride for MotoGP 2027.
© Gold and Goose
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Enea Bastianini is free to finalise a move to Trackhouse Aprilia following the expiry of KTM's option to retain the Italian for the 2027 MotoGP season.

Bastianini, like Tech3 team-mate Maverick Vinales, joined KTM on a two-year contract that included an option for next season.

However, according to Sky Italia, the deadline by which KTM needed to activate that option has now passed.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bastianini, who is thought to have agreed terms with Trackhouse some time ago, is thus free to sign for the American team, which would become his fifth MotoGP outfit and see him join Aprilia, his third different manufacturer.

The Italian, a seven-time MotoGP race winner with Ducati, took a KTM podium at Catalunya last year and secured Tech3's only rostrum of the season so far by finishing third in this year's COTA Sprint.

Bastianini will partner Raul Fernandez at Trackhouse, taking over the seat of Ai Ogura, who is joining the factory Yamaha team.

Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales. 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Vinales' MotoGP future remains far less certain.

The Spaniard had looked likely to stay with KTM, initially being tipped for the factory team before appearing set to remain at Tech3.

However, Vinales is still recovering from last year's shoulder injuries and his recent comments suggest he is far from confident of staying, while claiming KTM's contract option prevented him from accepting offers elsewhere.

KTM thus looks set to run four new riders next season.

Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio are poised to form a new-look factory line-up, while Luca Marini has moved into contention at Tech3, which is seeking one experienced rider and one rookie from Moto2 (either Senna Agius or Manuel Gonzalez).

Enea Bastianini free to sign 2027 MotoGP deal as KTM option expires
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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