Dani Holgado’s first words after securing 2027 MotoGP seat

Dani Holgado says joining Gresini Ducati is the "dream of my life" after becoming the first rookie confirmed for the 2027 MotoGP grid.

Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
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Dani Holgado has described his 2027 MotoGP deal as “the dream of my life”.

The former Moto3 title runner-up and 2026 Moto2 race winner became the first rookie to officially secure a place on next year's MotoGP grid after confirmation of a seat at Gresini Ducati.

Holgado will join former MotoGP champion Joan Mir in an all-new Gresini line-up.

Joan Mir, Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
Joan Mir, Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.

“I am very happy to join the MotoGP project of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team: it is literally the dream of my life to race in the premier class, and doing it with a team like this makes it even better,” Holgado said.

“It is the result of a lot of effort and hard work over the years. I know it will be a huge challenge, but I am ready to grow both as a rider and as a person.

“A huge thank you to Nadia [Padovani, Gresini owner] and the Team, my family, and everyone who has believed and continues to believe in me.

“I know it won’t be an easy journey, but I am fully ready for whatever comes next.”

Dani Holgado, Pol Espargaro.
Dani Holgado, Pol Espargaro.
© Gold and Goose

Holgado's signing is the first of five expected rookie deals for 2027.

Current Aspar team-mate David Alonso (Honda), Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha) and either Senna Agius or Manuel Gonzalez (Tech3 KTM) are also expected to step up to the premier class.

However, the Moto2 graduates are also likely to face WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega (VR46 Ducati) in the Rookie of the Year battle.

Both the Moto2 and WorldSBK championships already use Pirelli tyres, which will become MotoGP's exclusive supplier for the new 850cc era.

Dani Holgado’s first words after securing 2027 MotoGP seat
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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