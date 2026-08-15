“Absolutely”: Jack Miller keen to make Australian Pro MX return after risky 2024 race

Jack Miller says he’d be keen on racing again in the Australian Pro MX series after debuting in 2024.

Jack Miller would like to get back to the start gate for in the Australian Pro MX series.
Jack Miller would like to get back to the start gate for in the Australian Pro MX series.
© Gold & Goose

Jack Miller is keen to return to the gate of the Australian Pro MX series, he says, after making his debut in 2024.

Miller’s one-off Pro MX appearance came at Toowoomba during the Australian winter, which of course coincides with the MotoGP summer break.

It was a risky race to do, though, with Miller not informing people from his MotoGP team – which was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the time – of his intentions to race.

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“I didn’t tell anyone I was doing it,” Jack Miller told Crash.net in an exclusive interview at the British MotoGP.

“It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.”

Miller is expected to leave MotoGP at the end of this season and move to WorldSBK after two years with the Pramac Yamaha team. 

The Australian, it’s anticipated, will move to the Pata Yamaha team in the production derivative series, replacing Xavi Vierge.

Jonathan Rea told Crash.net in 2025 that the prospect of trying to clear a motocross race with Yamaha management was one reason there were no one-off appearances for him on the dirt during the last seasons of his full-time career. 

But Miller says he’d like to get back on the Pro MX start gate, even if the end of his circuit racing career isn't yet approaching.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I probably picked the hardest track to do it on [in 2024]. 

“I’d like to do another one for sure, in the future, and do some more racing when the schedule’s a little bit less hectic, for sure.”

Before the British Grand Prix, Miller had been out on his own motocross track back in Australia.

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“Where I live it’s always pretty stable, the climate, the winter’s the good time to be there – it’s not too hot, it’s alright,” he said.

“It was nice to be home, rode a bit of motocross, hang out with the family.”

Miller’s motocross schedule is fairly intense, too, especially for a road racer, often with multiple full-length motos in a day.

“Normally 20-to-30s [minutes] depending on the day,” he said. “If I’m feeling good I’ll be doing three 30s, if I’m feeling shit I’ll be doing, let’s say, four 20s, just depending on how it goes.

“Depends on how the track is, too – you’re kind of racing [time].

“The track’s drying out; even if we’re riding in Spain or something like that you’ve kind of got to bust them out pretty quick. 

“So, three 30s and you’re pretty ready to go home by then.”

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Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
“Absolutely”: Jack Miller keen to make Australian Pro MX return after risky 2024 race
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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