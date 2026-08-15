The ‘great rider’ attribute that convinced Trackhouse to keep Raul Fernandez

The drawn-out process of Raul Fernandez’s renewal negotiations with Trackhouse Racing for MotoGP 2027 highlighted an attribute in the Spaniard that is a necessity for riders who want to win a premier class title, Justin Marks says.

Raul Fernandez will enter his third contract with Trackhouse Aprilia next season, with 2028 to follow in what will be his sixth year with the American-owned team.

The Spanish rider won his first premier class race at the end of last year in Australia and has won three times in 2026, twice in Sprints (Mugello and Assen) and once in a grand prix (Silverstone).

Raul Fernandez, Justin Marks celebrate Silverstone MotoGP victory. © Gold and Goose

But it was Fernandez’s ability to perform during the period of time in the middle of the first half of the season when he was unsure of what his future would be that he showed to team owner Justin Marks a quality that the former NASCAR driver thinks is a must for riders who want to contend for world titles.

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“I was very curious to see how he [Fernandez] was going to react [when his future was uncertain],” Marks said, speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during Practice at Silverstone.

“It wasn’t intentional, we didn’t do it on purpose, we just knew there was a time period there where we couldn’t give him the answers to figure out the future of our team, what’s going to come after Ogura – all that kind of stuff.

“Just during that period, seeing him take the stress and the uncertainty and channel that into performance on the race track – that’s what the great riders have to do.

“If you’re going to win a championship at this level, the stress and pressure only go up and up, and you have to continue to deliver.

Justin Marks, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“He’s a great guy, he’s become a friend, and he’s truly a member of the family here at Trackhouse.”

Marks also said that the maturity Fernandez showed during that uncertain period was a factor in Trackhouse deciding to renew with him.

“Raul feels like the original era at Trackhouse and he’s put in a lot of work over the years, trusted the team,” Marks said.

“He’s matured a lot.

“During that time of uncertainty, he was able to compartmentalise that and get on the race track and do the job, which shows resilience, which shows maturity in approach.

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“He’s a great member of this team, he’s really coming into his own as a rider right now, and I think he’s got big, big things in his future.

“So, it just made all the sense in the world for him to stay with Trackhouse.”