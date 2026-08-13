Aprilia pinpoints “where we have an advantage” after Silverstone MotoGP dominance

Massimo Rivola confirms Aprilia’s MotoGP advantage at Silverstone came mainly from aerodynamics.

Massimo Rivola confirms Aprilia MotoGP aero advantage after Silverstone domination
Massimo Rivola confirms Aprilia MotoGP aero advantage after Silverstone domination
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola has confirmed that the RS-GP’s clear advantage over its rivals at the British Grand Prix was largely aero-related.

For the first time in its MotoGP history, Aprilia filled the top three places in qualifying, the Sprint and the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“Mainly high-speed cornering, I think we have an advantage on the aero side and the faster the corners are, the more the aero works,” Rivola said on Sunday evening, when asked to explain why Silverstone suited the RS-GP so well.

That fast-corner performance was perfectly illustrated by the following comparison video by TNT Sports:

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Meanwhile, Rivola added: “I think there are tracks that fit our bike more and tracks that fit more Ducati, or that fit more some riders more.

“I think we are very similar. 

"But to be at that level, I think Fabiano [Sterlacchini, technical director] and all the people in Noale deserve a big reward.

“What makes the difference is working together and believing that we can do it.”

Silverstone MotoGP lap times: Aprilia top 3, plus fastest Ducati, KTM, Honda and Yamaha rider.
Silverstone MotoGP lap times: Aprilia top 3, plus fastest Ducati, KTM, Honda and Yamaha rider.
© Peter McLaren

Aprilia riders now also occupy the top three positions in the World Championship, with Jorge Martin leading factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez is the leading Ducati rider in fourth, 40 points behind Martin, who won the Silverstone Sprint before finishing runner-up to Raul Fernandez in the Grand Prix.

Aprilia also leads the constructors' and teams' world championships.

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

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Aprilia pinpoints “where we have an advantage” after Silverstone MotoGP dominance
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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