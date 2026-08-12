Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now

Winning in MotoGP with an American rider is the Trackhouse team's “holy grail”, but Justin Marks warns finding and developing that talent will take years.

Justin Marks: "I grew up as a huge fan of Nicky"
Justin Marks: "I grew up as a huge fan of Nicky"
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks acknowledges that winning in MotoGP with an American rider remains the “holy grail” for his US-based team.

However, he also warned that it is unlikely to happen in the near future, suggesting “the next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now”.

Starting with Kenny Roberts in 1978, American riders won the premier-class title 13 times in 16 years.

Kenny Roberts Jr then took the crown in 2000, before Nicky Hayden claimed the country’s most recent MotoGP title in 2006.

But there are currently no American riders on the MotoGP grid and only one, 29-year-old Joe Roberts, competing in any grand prix class.

By contrast, Trackhouse is enjoying its strongest MotoGP season, with multiple podiums and a grand prix victory each for Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez, who are both in the title chase.

Justin Marks, Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse celebrate 2026 Silverstone MotoGP win.jpg
Justin Marks, Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse celebrate 2026 Silverstone MotoGP win.jpg
© Gold and Goose

“As far as American riders, I grew up as a huge fan of Nicky. And the holy grail for us is winning in MotoGP with an American rider on the bike,” Marks said after the team’s Silverstone victory with Fernandez on Sunday.

“But the point is that the infrastructure in America is not there to produce that talent right now.

“So, we would certainly love to be a part of finding and developing that talent.

“That's just probably the longest-term thing that's in front of us. Because the next American MotoGP champion is probably, like, three years old right now.”

A more immediate target is to help build American interest in MotoGP.

Justin Marks, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Justin Marks, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“100% we want to represent this sport in America,” Marks said. “And what I didn't know when we first came in is that the Liberty deal was happening behind the scenes.

“So, when we learned about Liberty, then we kind of slowed down a little bit because whatever strategy Liberty has for growing this sport in North America, we need to be aligned with them.

“That's starting to develop. We're starting to get a clearer picture of how Liberty wants to activate this sport, promote this sport in America.

“I was talking to the Liberty folks and just saying, we need to be your partner in your North American strategy. So, there's a lot I can talk about the conversations we're having and the things that we're doing.

“But the point is that there's 350-400 million people in America and almost none of them know about MotoGP.

“And we have a platform to be able to educate them and bring the excitement of the sport to them.”

Tags:

Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Nicky Hayden
Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Ai Ogura reveals cause of costly Silverstone MotoGP crash
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez cruises to Silverstone MotoGP win, Marc Marquez seventh
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘Consequence of a bad start’ - Why Aprilia was denied a 1-2-3-4 in Silverstone sprint
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura “not expecting” Silverstone MotoGP podium despite “acceptable” day one
Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP Feature
The fate of Silverstone’s unusual MotoGP win stat rests in Aprilia’s hands
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi reveals mentality shift ahead of crucial MotoGP title run-in
Marco Bezzecchi, German MotoGP 2026.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now
39m ago
Nicky Hayden, world champion, 2006 Valencia MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I got asked if I wanted to buy the club” - Cal Crutchlow on Coventry City
1h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
New MotoGP season launch location announced for 2027
22h ago
2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering major rider market rule change
23h ago
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
‘If they can’t see my value, that's fine’ - Jack Miller “not bitter” about MotoGP exit
11/08/26
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Podcast: How Aprilia dominated the British MotoGP and why Ducati struggled
11/08/26
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“I cannot ride like this” - KTM rider’s “strange” Silverstone MotoGP issue
11/08/26
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 British MotoGP
Moto2 News
Manu Gonzalez explains Silverstone Moto2 celebration gaffe that cost him win
11/08/26
Manu Gonzalez, 2026 Moto2 British Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Silverstone MotoGP gap “shows the level we’re at right now”
10/08/26
Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.