Raul Fernandez cruises to Silverstone MotoGP win, Marc Marquez seventh

Raul Fernandez became the 12th different winner in 12 British GPs at Silverstone

Raul Fernandez is a two-time MotoGP winner after victory at Silverstone
Raul Fernandez is a two-time MotoGP winner after victory at Silverstone
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez dominated the 2026 British Grand Prix ahead of Jorge Martin, as Marc Marquez struggled to seventh for Ducati.

Aprilia has been in strong form throughout the Silverstone weekend, with the brand seizing pole and victory in the sprint on Saturday.

The Italian brand completed the British Grand Prix weekend with a runaway victory for Raul Fernandez, as he led an Aprilia 1-2-3 ahead of Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fernandez jumped Martin off the line at the start of the 20-lap race and pulled clear by over four seconds at one stage, before getting to the chequered flag 2.5s in front.

Martin’s second place sees him extend his championship lead to 31 points over team-mate Bezzecchi.

A crash for Ai Ogura has dropped him 37 points adrift in third, while Marc Marquez has slumped 40 points back after struggling to seventh.

Fernandez, who crashed out of the sprint, seized the lead after Martin struggled to disengage his ride height device at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

This saw Martin drop behind Bezzecchi and a fast-starting Marc Marquez, though he would soon get back to third ahead of the Ducati.

At the end of the first lap, Fernandez was already a second clear, and was over two seconds up the road at the beginning of the fourth tour.

That march continued relentlessly, and he was over three seconds in front of Bezzecchi after five laps of racing.

Martin got back into second ahead of Bezzecchi at Farm curve on the ninth lap, though it would ultimately be the final move he made in the grand prix.

Though he brought Fernandez’s lead gap down, Martin was unable to put any real pressure on the Trackhouse rider in the battle for victory.

Fernandez is now a double MotoGP race winner, scoring his first victory since last year’s Australian Grand Prix.

Martin was 2.538s behind in second, while Bezzecchi fended off a hard charge from Gresini’s Alex Marquez to complete the podium.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

This is Bezzecchi’s first Sunday finish since winning the Italian Grand Prix at the end of May.

Alex Marquez was the leading Ducati, 4.7s off the lead, while Pedro Acosta was fifth for KTM ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Marc Marquez was almost 10s from the lead in seventh, as his championship deficit swells from 18 points to 40.

Brad Binder was ninth for KTM, while Honda duo Luca Marini and Diogo Moreira rounded out the top 10.

Ai Ogura’s championship challenge took a knock when he crashed on lap 10 while running seventh.

He joined a long list of retirements, as Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia, LCR’s Cal Crutchlow, Gresini’s Iker Lecuona, Tech3’s Enea Bastianini, Yamaha’s Alex Rins and Honda’s Joan Mir all crashed out.

Full 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix results

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Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Raul Fernandez cruises to Silverstone MotoGP win, Marc Marquez seventh
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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