Diggia in “survival mode” at Silverstone Sprint, Aprilia “doing a better job”

Fabio di Giannantonio felt he could take the fight to the race-leading Aprilias during the early stages of the Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.

The VR46 rider held third place, behind only Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura.

However, like fellow Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, di Giannantonio then suffered a massive loss of rear grip, leaving him in “survival mode” for the remainder of the race.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

“My rhythm was really good at the beginning. My feeling was really good. I thought that I could have something more compared to the two guys in the front. For this, I was trying to overtake Ai,” di Giannantonio said.

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“But then after the fourth lap I started to lose the rear in the entry to the corners. So it was really difficult then to manage the situation, and I went into survival mode. A pity.”

The future factory KTM rider added: “I knew that we would have a drop. But not like this.

“Especially because at the beginning I was pushing hard, but not that hard to feel that I was destroying the tyres.

“Usually I'm one of the best riders to keep the tyres. So it got me, honestly.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The Italian lost out to the factory Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi and then Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez to finish fifth.

Alex, the leading Desmosedici rider, was almost seven seconds behind race winner Martin.

“Alex was much better than us, because he was in front of me at the end. It means that I could do a better job,” di Giannantonio said.

“But for sure, as Ducati, we need to improve.

“I continue to say this from the beginning of the year. I continue to say that Aprilias are doing a better job than us. So we must improve.”

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Exactly what Ducati needs is unclear, but di Giannantonio says the key to Aprilia’s tyre management seems to be related to corner entry.

“From our side, we have a really great package,” di Giannantonio said. “Our bike is quite complete, but they have this little better entry of the corners that allows them to be more relaxed on the throttle and then manage better the tyres.

“So it's what we have to improve.”

But will Sunday’s grand prix, on the medium rather than soft rear tyre, be different?

“I really hope. I want to believe that tomorrow will be a new day and we can fight for the win. But we'll only discover tomorrow, I guess!” he said.

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Team-mate Franco Morbidelli overtook a struggling Marc Marquez for eighth place on the final lap.