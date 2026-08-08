2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results

Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP world championship lead with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint race.

The Spaniard celebrated his first victory since Le Mans by keeping fellow Aprilia rider and closest championship challenger Ai Ogura at bay throughout the ten lap contest.

Martin’s factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi got the better of Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio on his way to completing an all-RS-GP podium, the first ever in a Sprint race.

Marc Marquez struggles

Marc Marquez was visibly struggling for grip in the closing laps, being overtaken by future team-mate Pedro Acosta, former team-mate Joan Mir and finally GP25 rider Franco Morbidelli, leaving him ninth.

Meanwhile, brother Alex extracted fourth place from di Giannantonio.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Martin out of reach

Starting from pole, and using the latest Aprilia aero tweaks, Martin took the early lead ahead of Ogura and di Giannantonio.

Meanwhile Bezzecchi, riding in his first race since collarbone and knee surgery during the summer break, delivered an aggressive opening lap to pass Marc Marquez for fourth.

Ducati’s reigning champion responded but was on the defensive from mid-distance.

Raul Fernandez falls

Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez dropped from the front row to sixth on the opening lap, then crashed out just before the midway stage.

Gresini replacement Iker Lecuona fell from the top ten at the end of the first lap, gesturing at rumoured 2027 Ducati WorldSBK team-mate Franco Morbidelli after climbing to his feet.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, with no further action taken.

Home rider Cal Crutchlow crashed in the opening turns of the race, rejoining before pitting.

All riders used the hard front tyre, with most also picking the soft rear.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 19m 49.066s 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.530s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +3.974s 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +6.956s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +8.651s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.745s 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +10.826s 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +12.539s 9 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +13.965s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +13.992s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.142s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +14.344s 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.540s 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.213s 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.892s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.194s 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +23.722s 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +24.380s 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +27.593s 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +34.332s Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) DNF Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) DNF

* Rookie

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying:

Title leader Jorge Martin rockets to a record pole position at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP, heading an all-Aprilia front row.

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura held the advantage until factory star Martin’s late surge.

Behind them, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and defending champion Marc Marquez will start on row two.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez’s Q2 began with a fast leg-off moment at Farm curve, but he went on to hold provisional pole - ahead of younger brother Alex - after the opening run.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bezzecchi then blasted from seventh to pole with three minutes to go before the injured former world championship leader bowed out of the qualifying battle.

While Bezzecchi backed off, having also lost some rear aero, Fernandez promptly broke the Italian’s Friday lap record, with team-mate Ogura slotting into a close second.

But Martin then attacked, snatching a debut pole away from Fernandez by just 0.021s.

Martin will start this afternoon's Sprint race 14 points ahead of Ogura.

The GP25s of Franco Morbidelli and replacement Iker Lecuona fought through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2, where they claimed eighth and tenth on the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Francesco Bagnaia was among those to miss out in Q1 and will start just 16th on the grid.

The ten-lap Silverstone Sprint race starts at 4pm local time.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'56.160s 7/7 335k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.021s 5/6 333k 3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.189s 6/7 338k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.255s 7/7 333k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.296s 5/7 338k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.367s 3/7 336k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.379s 3/7 336k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.729s 2/6 332k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.772s 6/7 336k 10 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.162s 3/5 331k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.334s 6/6 331k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.883s 2/6 333k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'57.433s 7/7 327k 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'57.596s 6/7 334k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'57.877s 2/7 335k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'57.891s 6/7 332k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'57.940s 5/7 330k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'58.081s 3/6 338k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'58.120s 5/7 334k 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'58.140s 5/7 333k 21 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'58.414s 5/7 336k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'58.590s 2/7 331k 23 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'58.842s 5/7 329k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 56.280s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)

Final Practice:

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio strikes back for Ducati to lead final practice for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

The Italian was the only rider into the 1m 57s this morning, finishing the session 0.117s ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Factory RS-GP star and Friday leader Marco Bezzecchi led much of the session on the way to third, ahead of Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Then came the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, first and second in the current world championship, who completed the top six.

Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller, who secured direct Qualifying 2 access with ninth on Friday, suffered an early fall at Turn 16.

Most riders used soft compound tyres, front and rear, for final practice.

However, Bezzecchi was among several riders to start on the medium rear before later switching to a soft.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying 1, for those out of the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia - who spent much of final practice near the back of the timesheets, before rising to twelfth - will now begin.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 1'57.885s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.117s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.184s 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.258s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.446s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.502s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.540s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.616s 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.827s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.056s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.109s 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.127s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.214s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.554s 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.618s 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.625s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.878s 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.102s 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +2.132s 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.352s 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.374s 22 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.516s 23 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.555s

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 56.280s (2026)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)

Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings by 14-points from fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura and with Ducati’s reigning Marc Marquez just 18 from the top as the 2026 season restarts after the summer break.

Martin’s factory team-mate and former title leader Marco Bezzecchi has been relegated to fourth as he makes his return to action after a collarbone fracture in Germany.

However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the Silverstone round to undergo further treatment on his shoulder injury and is replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer remains absent due to a vertebra fracture at Assen, with his seat taken by Ducati WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona is making his second appearance for Gresini this season, after finishing seventh on his Ducati MotoGP debut at Balaton Park as an injury replacement for Alex Marquez.

This time Lecuona - who finally broke team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s unbeaten WorldSBK run at Donington Park - will be riding the satellite-spec GP25 rather than factory GP26.

Johann Zarco continues to be sidelined by knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May, with LCR replacement Cal Crutchlow competing in a home British Grand Prix for the first time since 2021.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his latest wildcard appearance.