2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results

Full Sprint race results from the 2026 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.

Jorge Martin will start on pole position at Silverstone.
Jorge Martin will start on pole position at Silverstone.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP world championship lead with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint race.

The Spaniard celebrated his first victory since Le Mans by keeping fellow Aprilia rider and closest championship challenger Ai Ogura at bay throughout the ten lap contest.

Martin’s factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi got the better of Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio on his way to completing an all-RS-GP podium, the first ever in a Sprint race.

Marc Marquez struggles

Marc Marquez was visibly struggling for grip in the closing laps, being overtaken by future team-mate Pedro Acosta, former team-mate Joan Mir and finally GP25 rider Franco Morbidelli, leaving him ninth.

Meanwhile, brother Alex extracted fourth place from di Giannantonio.

Martin out of reach

Starting from pole, and using the latest Aprilia aero tweaks, Martin took the early lead ahead of Ogura and di Giannantonio.

Meanwhile Bezzecchi, riding in his first race since collarbone and knee surgery during the summer break, delivered an aggressive opening lap to pass Marc Marquez for fourth.

Ducati’s reigning champion responded but was on the defensive from mid-distance.

Raul Fernandez falls

Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez dropped from the front row to sixth on the opening lap, then crashed out just before the midway stage.

Gresini replacement Iker Lecuona fell from the top ten at the end of the first lap, gesturing at rumoured 2027 Ducati WorldSBK team-mate Franco Morbidelli after climbing to his feet.

The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, with no further action taken.

Home rider Cal Crutchlow crashed in the opening turns of the race, rejoining before pitting.

All riders used the hard front tyre, with most also picking the soft rear.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)19m 49.066s
2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.530s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+3.974s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+6.956s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+8.651s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.745s
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+10.826s
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+12.539s
9Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+13.965s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+13.992s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.142s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+14.344s
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.540s
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.213s
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.892s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.194s
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+23.722s
18Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+24.380s
19Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+27.593s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+34.332s
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)DNF
 Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)DNF

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Title leader Jorge Martin rockets to a record pole position at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP, heading an all-Aprilia front row.

Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura held the advantage until factory star Martin’s late surge.

Behind them, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and defending champion Marc Marquez will start on row two.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez’s Q2 began with a fast leg-off moment at Farm curve, but he went on to hold provisional pole - ahead of younger brother Alex - after the opening run.

Bezzecchi then blasted from seventh to pole with three minutes to go before the injured former world championship leader bowed out of the qualifying battle.

While Bezzecchi backed off, having also lost some rear aero, Fernandez promptly broke the Italian’s Friday lap record, with team-mate Ogura slotting into a close second.

But Martin then attacked, snatching a debut pole away from Fernandez by just 0.021s.

Martin will start this afternoon's Sprint race 14 points ahead of Ogura.

The GP25s of Franco Morbidelli and replacement Iker Lecuona fought through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2, where they claimed eighth and tenth on the grid. 

However, Francesco Bagnaia was among those to miss out in Q1 and will start just 16th on the grid.

The ten-lap Silverstone Sprint race starts at 4pm local time.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'56.160s7/7335k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.021s5/6333k
3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.189s6/7338k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.255s7/7333k
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.296s5/7338k
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.367s3/7336k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.379s3/7336k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.729s2/6332k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.772s6/7336k
10Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.162s3/5331k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.334s6/6331k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.883s2/6333k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'57.433s7/7327k
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'57.596s6/7334k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'57.877s2/7335k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'57.891s6/7332k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'57.940s5/7330k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'58.081s3/6338k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'58.120s5/7334k
20Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'58.140s5/7333k
21Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'58.414s5/7336k
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'58.590s2/7331k
23Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1'58.842s5/7329k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 56.280s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)

Final Practice:

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio strikes back for Ducati to lead final practice for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

The Italian was the only rider into the 1m 57s this morning, finishing the session 0.117s ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Factory RS-GP star and Friday leader Marco Bezzecchi led much of the session on the way to third, ahead of Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Then came the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, first and second in the current world championship, who completed the top six.

Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller, who secured direct Qualifying 2 access with ninth on Friday, suffered an early fall at Turn 16.

Most riders used soft compound tyres, front and rear, for final practice. 

However, Bezzecchi was among several riders to start on the medium rear before later switching to a soft.

Qualifying 1, for those out of the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia - who spent much of final practice near the back of the timesheets, before rising to twelfth - will now begin.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)1'57.885s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.117s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.184s
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.258s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.446s
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.502s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.540s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.616s
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.827s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.056s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.109s
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.127s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.214s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.554s
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.618s
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.625s
17Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.878s
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.102s
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+2.132s
20Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.352s
21Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.374s
22Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.516s
23Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.555s

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 56.280s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)

Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings by 14-points from fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura and with Ducati’s reigning Marc Marquez just 18 from the top as the 2026 season restarts after the summer break.

Martin’s factory team-mate and former title leader Marco Bezzecchi has been relegated to fourth as he makes his return to action after a collarbone fracture in Germany.

However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the Silverstone round to undergo further treatment on his shoulder injury and is replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer remains absent due to a vertebra fracture at Assen, with his seat taken by Ducati WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona is making his second appearance for Gresini this season, after finishing seventh on his Ducati MotoGP debut at Balaton Park as an injury replacement for Alex Marquez.

This time Lecuona - who finally broke team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s unbeaten WorldSBK run at Donington Park - will be riding the satellite-spec GP25 rather than factory GP26.

Johann Zarco continues to be sidelined by knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May, with LCR replacement Cal Crutchlow competing in a home British Grand Prix for the first time since 2021.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his latest wildcard appearance.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Ai Ogura
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Alex Marquez
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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