2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
Full Sprint race results from the 2026 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.
Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP world championship lead with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint race.
The Spaniard celebrated his first victory since Le Mans by keeping fellow Aprilia rider and closest championship challenger Ai Ogura at bay throughout the ten lap contest.
Martin’s factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi got the better of Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio on his way to completing an all-RS-GP podium, the first ever in a Sprint race.
Marc Marquez struggles
Marc Marquez was visibly struggling for grip in the closing laps, being overtaken by future team-mate Pedro Acosta, former team-mate Joan Mir and finally GP25 rider Franco Morbidelli, leaving him ninth.
Meanwhile, brother Alex extracted fourth place from di Giannantonio.
Martin out of reach
Starting from pole, and using the latest Aprilia aero tweaks, Martin took the early lead ahead of Ogura and di Giannantonio.
Meanwhile Bezzecchi, riding in his first race since collarbone and knee surgery during the summer break, delivered an aggressive opening lap to pass Marc Marquez for fourth.
Ducati’s reigning champion responded but was on the defensive from mid-distance.
Raul Fernandez falls
Ogura’s team-mate Raul Fernandez dropped from the front row to sixth on the opening lap, then crashed out just before the midway stage.
Gresini replacement Iker Lecuona fell from the top ten at the end of the first lap, gesturing at rumoured 2027 Ducati WorldSBK team-mate Franco Morbidelli after climbing to his feet.
The incident was put under investigation by the FIM Stewards, with no further action taken.
Home rider Cal Crutchlow crashed in the opening turns of the race, rejoining before pitting.
All riders used the hard front tyre, with most also picking the soft rear.
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|19m 49.066s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.530s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+3.974s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+6.956s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+8.651s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+10.745s
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+10.826s
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+12.539s
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+13.965s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+13.992s
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.142s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+14.344s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+14.540s
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.213s
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.892s
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+20.194s
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+23.722s
|18
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+24.380s
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+27.593s
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+34.332s
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|DNF
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|DNF
* Rookie
Qualifying:
Title leader Jorge Martin rockets to a record pole position at the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP, heading an all-Aprilia front row.
Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura held the advantage until factory star Martin’s late surge.
Behind them, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and defending champion Marc Marquez will start on row two.
Marc Marquez’s Q2 began with a fast leg-off moment at Farm curve, but he went on to hold provisional pole - ahead of younger brother Alex - after the opening run.
Bezzecchi then blasted from seventh to pole with three minutes to go before the injured former world championship leader bowed out of the qualifying battle.
While Bezzecchi backed off, having also lost some rear aero, Fernandez promptly broke the Italian’s Friday lap record, with team-mate Ogura slotting into a close second.
But Martin then attacked, snatching a debut pole away from Fernandez by just 0.021s.
Martin will start this afternoon's Sprint race 14 points ahead of Ogura.
The GP25s of Franco Morbidelli and replacement Iker Lecuona fought through Qualifying 1 to reach Q2, where they claimed eighth and tenth on the grid.
However, Francesco Bagnaia was among those to miss out in Q1 and will start just 16th on the grid.
The ten-lap Silverstone Sprint race starts at 4pm local time.
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'56.160s
|7/7
|335k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.021s
|5/6
|333k
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.189s
|6/7
|338k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.255s
|7/7
|333k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.296s
|5/7
|338k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.367s
|3/7
|336k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.379s
|3/7
|336k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.729s
|2/6
|332k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.772s
|6/7
|336k
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.162s
|3/5
|331k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.334s
|6/6
|331k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.883s
|2/6
|333k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'57.433s
|7/7
|327k
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'57.596s
|6/7
|334k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'57.877s
|2/7
|335k
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'57.891s
|6/7
|332k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'57.940s
|5/7
|330k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'58.081s
|3/6
|338k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'58.120s
|5/7
|334k
|20
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'58.140s
|5/7
|333k
|21
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'58.414s
|5/7
|336k
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'58.590s
|2/7
|331k
|23
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1'58.842s
|5/7
|329k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 56.280s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)
Final Practice:
Fabio di Giannantonio strikes back for Ducati to lead final practice for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
The Italian was the only rider into the 1m 57s this morning, finishing the session 0.117s ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.
Factory RS-GP star and Friday leader Marco Bezzecchi led much of the session on the way to third, ahead of Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez.
Then came the Aprilias of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, first and second in the current world championship, who completed the top six.
Pramac Yamaha's Jack Miller, who secured direct Qualifying 2 access with ninth on Friday, suffered an early fall at Turn 16.
Most riders used soft compound tyres, front and rear, for final practice.
However, Bezzecchi was among several riders to start on the medium rear before later switching to a soft.
Qualifying 1, for those out of the top ten on Friday, including Pecco Bagnaia - who spent much of final practice near the back of the timesheets, before rising to twelfth - will now begin.
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|1'57.885s
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.117s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.184s
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.258s
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.446s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.502s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.540s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.616s
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.827s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.056s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.109s
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.127s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.214s
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.554s
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.618s
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.625s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.878s
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.102s
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+2.132s
|20
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.352s
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.374s
|22
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.516s
|23
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.555s
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 56.280s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)
Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings by 14-points from fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura and with Ducati’s reigning Marc Marquez just 18 from the top as the 2026 season restarts after the summer break.
Martin’s factory team-mate and former title leader Marco Bezzecchi has been relegated to fourth as he makes his return to action after a collarbone fracture in Germany.
However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the Silverstone round to undergo further treatment on his shoulder injury and is replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer remains absent due to a vertebra fracture at Assen, with his seat taken by Ducati WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.
Lecuona is making his second appearance for Gresini this season, after finishing seventh on his Ducati MotoGP debut at Balaton Park as an injury replacement for Alex Marquez.
This time Lecuona - who finally broke team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s unbeaten WorldSBK run at Donington Park - will be riding the satellite-spec GP25 rather than factory GP26.
Johann Zarco continues to be sidelined by knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May, with LCR replacement Cal Crutchlow competing in a home British Grand Prix for the first time since 2021.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his latest wildcard appearance.