Alex Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi in Silverstone MotoGP FP1

Gresini Ducati MotoGP rider Alex Marquez was fastest of all by 0.173s in opening practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix ahead of the returning Marco Bezzecchi.

The first round after the summer break takes place at Silverstone, which has seen 11 different winners in the last 11 editions of the British Grand Prix.

Alex Marquez will be looking to add his name to that list this weekend, having taken a sprint victory previously at the former RAF airbase.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

He got his weekend off to the best start on the Gresini Ducati, posting a 1m58.692s to lead the field by 0.173s.

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The younger Marquez brother headed the leading Aprilia of Marco Bezzecchi, who is making his comeback following a collarbone injury in Germany ahead of the summer break.

Last year’s British Grand Prix winner completed 13 laps on his RS-GP and was faster than KTM’s Pedro Acosta, who was the only crasher in FP1.

Bezzecchi set the early pace at the start of the 45-minute FP1 at 2m01.807s, before Aprilia counterpart Raul Fernandez - fresh from signing a new two-year deal with Trackhouse - took over with a 1m59.807s.

Alex Marquez hit the front for the first time with just under 10 minutes of the session gone with a 1m59.436s, before Jorge Martin edged ahead on the sister factory team Aprilia with a 1m59.372s.

Gresini’s Marquez would post his session-topping 1m58.692s lap with around 30 minutes to go, and would not be challenged through to the chequered flag.

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Bezzecchi moved up to second, while Acosta fitted some fresh rubber to move up to third with a 1m58.974s after a crash at Stowe with 20 minutes remaining.

Fernandez was fourth on the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Fabio Di Giannantonio was fifth on the VR46 Ducati.

Marc Marquez was sixth on the factory team Ducati, while Ai Ogura was only seventh on the Trackhouse Aprilia despite a switch to fresh medium rubber late on.

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Championship leader Martin was eighth on a 1m59.372s, while Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the second of the VR46 Ducatis.

Pecco Bagnaia completed the top 10 on the second of the factory team Ducatis.

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Joan Mir was Honda’s leading campaigner in 11th, while Fabio Quartararo led the Yamaha charge in 15th.

Gresini stand-in Iker Lecuona was 16th, while Pol Espargaro was 21st for Tech3 as he stands in for Pol Espargaro.

Home hero Cal Crutchlow was 22nd on the LCR Honda.

Full 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix FP1 results