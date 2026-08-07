KTM gets permission to 'correct' MotoGP engine issue, but not in time for Silverstone

KTM has received approval to replace the faulty components behind its MotoGP engine problems, but the fix will not be ready for Silverstone.

KTM gets green light to replace faulty MotoGP engine parts
KTM gets green light to replace faulty MotoGP engine parts
© Gold and Goose

KTM has received permission to replace the faulty parts inside its MotoGP engines.

However, the fix cannot be implemented in time for this weekend’s Silverstone round.

A KTM statement provided to Crash.net read:

“We can confirm that we have received the necessary approval to proceed with the corrective measures related to the technical matter we have been managing.

“We aim to implement these measures as soon as possible. For Silverstone, we will continue with the interim solutions currently in place.”

The interim solutions are believed to result in reduced engine performance.

Nonetheless, receiving permission to replace the affected parts represents a major boost for the Austrian manufacturer, which faced completing the season without full performance and penalties if it exceeded the specified number of engine changes.

KTM RC16, MotoGP 2026.
KTM RC16, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Speaking on Friday morning at Silverstone, Tech3 boss Guenther Steiner said: “KTM has not decided to be in this situation. It was a supplier issue, and they dealt with it very well, in my opinion. 

“They did the utmost to fix it, and Pit Beirer always kept me well-informed about what they're doing. 

"It was very personal to him. He really wanted to fix this, because obviously it was a big issue. And I think they found the fix, so hopefully it's all good now.

“Thanks also to all the other manufacturers; they worked with KTM, so that KTM could get a fix at not too high cost.”

The problem has caused some KTM engines to suddenly shut down, most notably when Pedro Acosta was leading May’s Catalan Grand Prix.

That in turn resulted in a major accident for Alex Marquez, who was following closely behind.

During the German Grand Prix, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer confirmed to Sky Italia that “there is something wrong inside our engines”.

Beirer then told Speedweek.com during the summer break: “We eventually discovered that we were using high-stress parts in the powertrain which did not meet the specified quality standards.

“These critical engine components failed under certain conditions. These are components from a supplier, and having investigated the cause, we can now also rule out the possibility that this damage would occur with ‘correct’ parts.”

Aki Ajo, Pit Beirer, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Aki Ajo, Pit Beirer, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP's engine homologation rules meant KTM needed permission from the other manufacturers before opening its sealed engines to replace the affected components.

Beirer had explained: “We have submitted a special application to the MSMA manufacturers’ association, accompanied by detailed documentation, requesting permission to open the affected engines under controlled conditions during the summer break in order to replace the critical engine parts with the correct parts of identical specifications.

“We have already received positive feedback on this during the Sachsenring GP, although some responses are still pending. We hope for good cooperation here too and are demonstrating full transparency to all parties involved regarding the entire process.”

Acosta, the stand-out RC16 rider, is currently seventh in the world championship, with KTM third out of five in the constructors’ standings.

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KTM
MotoGP
KTM gets permission to 'correct' MotoGP engine issue, but not in time for Silverstone
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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