“Next couple of weeks” - Brad Binder tight-lipped on WorldSBK move

Brad Binder expects to reveal his future soon as BMW WorldSBK rumours swirl.

Brad Binder.
Brad Binder.
© Gold and Goose

Brad Binder remains tight-lipped over his racing future amid speculation that he is set to join BMW in WorldSBK.

Speaking on the eve of this weekend’s British MotoGP at Silverstone, the Red Bull KTM rider said:

“I think in the next couple of weeks we'll know a lot more.”

Pressed on how close he is to agreeing a deal for 2027, the two-time MotoGP race winner replied:

“Well, at the moment, we're working on things and trying to finish it all off, so when everything's done and dusted, I'll be happy to tell you what's happening.”

Binder joined MotoGP with KTM in 2020 and has spent his entire premier-class career racing on Michelin tyres, which will become the exclusive WorldSBK rubber next year.

“Who knows... No idea,” Binder shrugged when asked whether his Michelin experience might prove beneficial.

Brad Binder and WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Brad Binder and WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.
© Gold and Goose

After a career-low 11th place in last year’s MotoGP standings, Binder sits 13th at the halfway stage of the 2026 season.

“The second half of the year is kicking off, and it’s cool to be in Silverstone,” he said.

“This track is epic on a MotoGP bike. It's one of the only tracks where you really use the power we have available.

“So looking forward to starting the second half of the year, and hopefully having a strong end. That's the plan right now.”

Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The subject of engine performance also brought up KTM’s reliability concerns over faulty internal components.

“Well, I mean, it's no secret we have a little bit of an issue with our engines at the moment. We've lost a couple too many, for sure," Binder said.

“But it is what it is. At the end of the day, it's a situation we're in now and we have to deal with it. So, luckily, our KTM is still a rocket ship, so I'm pretty sure we'll be okay.”

KTM has already announced an all-new factory line-up of Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio for 2027.

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Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM
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“Next couple of weeks” - Brad Binder tight-lipped on WorldSBK move
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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