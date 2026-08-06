Jorge Martin: “Crazy” that I’m still leading MotoGP championship

Jorge Martin says it's “crazy” to lead the MotoGP standings despite recent struggles and stronger rivals.

Jorge Martin, 2026 British MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin has claimed it is “crazy” that he still leads the MotoGP World Championship as the second half of the season begins at Silverstone this weekend.

The 2024 champion’s surprise stems from a lack of confidence he currently feels on the Aprilia RS-GP, prompting a likely return to a more standard set-up this weekend.

“Yeah, it's crazy,” Martin said of holding the title lead despite scoring only one podium in the last eight races. “I don't understand why I'm leading the Championship.

Jorge Martin.
Jorge Martin.
© Gold and Goose

“For sure, I did some good races, five [GP] podiums, a lot of Sprint podiums also. But there were other races where I was really at the back. Some long laps, some really bad results. But I finished the races, took the points, and that's why I'm leading.

“But anyway, I feel my opponents at the moment are stronger than me, so I need to continue improving. This is my target, and if I am able to find my speed, then I can be in the fight.

“But for the moment, I'm far away.”

The Spaniard added of his title lead: “I think the rest need to check what they are doing wrong!”

Martin, who completed a perfect double victory at Le Mans, believes he has not felt fully comfortable since Mugello.

“I think [after] Barcelona was confusing us a lot,” he said.

“In Mugello I finished second-second, but I was really not [feeling] it. Then we started to change things to try to be faster, but we were slower.

“So I think we will go back to our standard [set-up] and I think it will work.”

The Spaniard believes he is still making up for the track time lost through injury last season.

“I feel like the bike is really new for me, and the team is almost new for me, because last season I didn't race. So, I'm doing much more than I expected.

“But I can be much faster.

“I don't need to explain my potential to anybody, but I feel I need more confidence.

“I think it's a matter of understanding what I need from the bike to be fast.

“When I have the confidence and I have the speed, I can fight for the win, but if not, I'm far away.”

Martin’s lack of track time last season also meant crew chief Daniele Romagnoli is still learning what the Spaniard requires from the RS-GP.

“I think it's a combination of everything,” he said. “With my crew chief, Daniele, we spent four years with Pramac. And we really know when the bike is doing this, we have to do that.

“And now when the bike is doing something, we try sometimes different things, that are sometimes working, some other times they are not working.

“So, that's why we need more days, more information. I would love to have a test, but we have no time.”

Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Five riders covered by 24 points

Martin starts this weekend 14 points clear of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura and 18 ahead of reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio complete the closest top five at this stage of a MotoGP season.

“Being completely honest, I don't even know the points I have,” Martin insisted.

“I didn't think about motorbikes during the summer break, I was completely disconnecting. I don't know who is second, who is third… I don't really care.

“I’m just focused on riding, and if I have the chance at the end of the season to be in the fight, I will go for it.”

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
MotoGP
Jorge Martin: “Crazy” that I’m still leading MotoGP championship
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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