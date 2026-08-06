“A factory rider” - Honda’s new MotoGP star relaxed over team placement

David Alonso says joining Honda in MotoGP is a dream come true, but insists his 2027 team and crew chief remain undecided.

David Alonso.
David Alonso.
© Gold and Goose

David Alonso arrives at this weekend’s British Moto2 Grand Prix with his move to Honda in MotoGP officially confirmed for 2027.

However, it remains unclear whether he will race alongside fellow new signing Fabio Quartararo at the factory HRC team.

Should current HRC rookie Diogo Moreira be promoted from LCR, Alonso could instead join Johann Zarco at Lucio Cecchinello’s squad.

David Alonso, Aspar team, 2026 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix.
David Alonso, Aspar team, 2026 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix.
© Gold and Goose

“Now it’s official. We are very proud and happy.. with the contract we have,” Alonso said on Thursday.

“[Signing with Honda] is a dream come true. The most winning brand in history, the brand that sells the most bikes in the world.

“[Next year’s technical rules] will change a lot, especially the tyres will be the thing that will change the most.

“But for the rookies, it will be all new. So we will not have complaints, because it's all good for us. It will be interesting.”

David Alonso.
David Alonso.
© Gold and Goose

Factory status

Alonso offered no further clues about his 2027 team, but insisted he will be a factory rider whether Honda places him at HRC or LCR.

“I am like a factory rider, with a factory official bike, so it doesn’t matter. Both are good, professional teams... Let's let them decide.”

The Colombian also insisted he does not yet know the identity of his crew chief, amid speculation that he could work with Marc Marquez’s former chief mechanic Santi Hernandez.

“Like the team, I don't know yet. Anyway, all of them are professional,” he said.

The former Moto3 champion is currently fourth in the Moto2 standings, with race wins at Balaton Park last year and Assen this year.

Alonso is the second rookie officially confirmed on the 2027 grid, after team-mate Dani Holgado.

Tags:

MotoGP
Honda HRC
“A factory rider” - Honda’s new MotoGP star relaxed over team placement
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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