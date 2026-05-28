Honda looks to WorldSBK for Johann Zarco Suzuka 8 Hours replacement

Honda has picked Somkiat Chantra to replace Johann Zarco at the 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours after the Frenchman was injured at the Catalan MotoGP race.

Zarco sustained significant knee ligament damage in his turn one crash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 17 May, ruling him out for the next MotoGP race at Mugello this weekend (29–31 May).

Zarco will also be unable to compete at Suzuka on 5 July, prompting HRC to look for an alternative.

Somkiat Chantra, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

This morning (28 May), Honda has announced that it has landed on its factory WorldSBK rider Somkiat Chantra, who in 2025 was Zarco’s teammate at LCR Honda, to replace the Frenchman in Suzuka and ride alongside two-time 8 Hours winner Jonathan Rea and six-time winner Takumi Takahashi.

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“HRC has decided to field Somkiat Chantra [at the Suzuka 8 Hours], who currently competes in the Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) with the factory Honda HRC team,” reads a statement from HRC.

“Chantra developed his racing career with HRC from an early age and has competed as part of the Honda family across categories including Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP and WorldSBK.

“Bringing extensive experience, the Thai rider is expected to make a valuable contribution to the team at the Suzuka 8 Hours.”

Iker Lecuona - HRC Honda, 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours

The Zarco absence from the factory HRC Suzuka team marks the third time in the last four editions that Honda has made late changes to its line-up for the eight-hour race.

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In 2023, Iker Lecuona was due to ride, but had to be replaced by Xavi Vierge when Lecuona himself was drafted into the LCR Honda team to replace the injured Alex Rins.

Last year, Lecuona was due to ride again, but was injured at the Balaton Park WorldSBK round and had to miss it, along with much of the second half of the WorldSBK season. Vierge was again due to replace Lecuona but he could not get a visa from the Japanese government, meaning he couldn’t compete. Honda won anyway, even with only two riders: Zarco and Takahashi.

Zarco's absence in Mugello this weekend will see him replaced by former MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow.