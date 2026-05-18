Pecco Bagnaia podium at “intense” Catalunya MotoGP, Johann Zarco aftermath “tough to see”

Pecco Bagnaia helped injured Johann Zarco after the Turn 1 Catalunya pine-up, battled dizziness on his way to a first MotoGP podium.

Pecco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Pecco Bagnaia emerged from a dramatic day of race stoppages, heavy accidents and post-race penalties to secure Ducati Lenovo’s first grand prix podium of the MotoGP season at Catalunya.

The Italian witnessed Alex Marquez’s huge accident during the initial race start before becoming directly involved in the second stoppage.

On the restart, Johann Zarco crashed into the back of Bagnaia and Luca Marini at Turn 1, sending all three riders tumbling through the gravel.

Zarco’s left leg was trapped in the rear wheel of Bagnaia’s Ducati, with Bagnaia and Marini immediately rushing to assist Zarco at the scene.

Luca Marini, Pecco Bagnaia help Johann Zarco after Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Luca Marini, Pecco Bagnaia help Johann Zarco after Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It was a very intense day,” Francesco Bagnaia told MotoGP.com. “Looking at what happened to Alex, I just send him and his family strength and a hug.

“And also to Johann. I was there, I saw what happened. I saw that the situation was quite critical. And I just hope that his pain could have stopped sooner, because it was tough to see.”

The former double MotoGP champion explained: “When I started to enter [the corner], I felt the impact, but I thought it was finished. Then I started to feel that the rear [wheel] was stopped.

“When I arrived into the gravel, the impact was quite huge, but I didn't think that someone was attached to my bike.

“It was tough when I saw Johann there, we had a bit of trauma [trying to help him], me and Luca, but I just hope that he can feel good.”

Zarco was later diagnosed with damage to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament and a ‘small fibula tear in the ankle area’.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia then lined up for the third and final race start, using his spare bike, used tyres and suffering the aftereffects of his own heavy impact.

“I feel in pain and a bit sick,” Bagnaia said after the race.

“When you start a race with the other bike, that I didn't use all weekend, with a used front tyre from qualifying and a pre-heated medium rear… Honestly, I didn't expect much!

“I started well and, with my physical condition, I said, okay, I'll go full that I can.

“But after three laps I started to feel pain and was dizzy when I was starting to brake. So it was a bit strange, my feeling on the bike, I just tried to survive until the last lap.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia took the chequered flag in fourth place, 4.3s behind race winner Fabio di Giannantonio.

However, runner-up Joan Mir was among those later demoted for low tyre pressure, promoting Bagnaia to third.

“Surely, in terms of championship, it's great to finish on the podium, but not the way I wanted and not the way I deserve,” Bagnaia said.

“Surely, if someone is deserving it, it is the team that is working a lot. they are giving their maximum to reach this kind of results consistently and I know that we'll arrive.

“It was a difficult weekend, but we finished with sixth place yesterday and third today, so keep working and the result will come.”

Bagnaia was unsure if he would be fit to test on Monday but, as of midday, had completed 12 laps for fourth on the timesheets.

Alex Marquez is due to leave hospital om Monday afternoon, after surgery to stabilise a collarbone fracture.

The Gresini rider also suffered a ‘marginal fracture’ to the C7 vertebra.

Pecco Bagnaia podium at “intense” Catalunya MotoGP, Zarco aftermath “tough to see”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo felt “a bit stupid” in Catalunya MotoGP Sprint
17/05/26
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi: Ducati should “put in the same effort” as Pecco Bagnaia
16/05/26
Valentino Rossi, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP Sprint winners' list after Catalunya
16/05/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP Results
2026 MotoGP Catalunya - Sprint Race Results
16/05/26
Pedro Acosta leads the 2026 Catalan MotoGP Sprint race.
MotoGP Results
Barcelona Sprint: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
16/05/26
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia “couldn't think of getting into Q2” at Catalunya MotoGP
15/05/26
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox