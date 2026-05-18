Pecco Bagnaia podium at “intense” Catalunya MotoGP, Johann Zarco aftermath “tough to see”

Pecco Bagnaia emerged from a dramatic day of race stoppages, heavy accidents and post-race penalties to secure Ducati Lenovo’s first grand prix podium of the MotoGP season at Catalunya.

The Italian witnessed Alex Marquez’s huge accident during the initial race start before becoming directly involved in the second stoppage.

On the restart, Johann Zarco crashed into the back of Bagnaia and Luca Marini at Turn 1, sending all three riders tumbling through the gravel.

Zarco’s left leg was trapped in the rear wheel of Bagnaia’s Ducati, with Bagnaia and Marini immediately rushing to assist Zarco at the scene.

Luca Marini, Pecco Bagnaia help Johann Zarco after Turn 1 crash, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It was a very intense day,” Francesco Bagnaia told MotoGP.com. “Looking at what happened to Alex, I just send him and his family strength and a hug.

“And also to Johann. I was there, I saw what happened. I saw that the situation was quite critical. And I just hope that his pain could have stopped sooner, because it was tough to see.”

The former double MotoGP champion explained: “When I started to enter [the corner], I felt the impact, but I thought it was finished. Then I started to feel that the rear [wheel] was stopped.

“When I arrived into the gravel, the impact was quite huge, but I didn't think that someone was attached to my bike.

“It was tough when I saw Johann there, we had a bit of trauma [trying to help him], me and Luca, but I just hope that he can feel good.”

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Zarco was later diagnosed with damage to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament and a ‘small fibula tear in the ankle area’.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia then lined up for the third and final race start, using his spare bike, used tyres and suffering the aftereffects of his own heavy impact.

“I feel in pain and a bit sick,” Bagnaia said after the race.

“When you start a race with the other bike, that I didn't use all weekend, with a used front tyre from qualifying and a pre-heated medium rear… Honestly, I didn't expect much!

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“I started well and, with my physical condition, I said, okay, I'll go full that I can.

“But after three laps I started to feel pain and was dizzy when I was starting to brake. So it was a bit strange, my feeling on the bike, I just tried to survive until the last lap.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia took the chequered flag in fourth place, 4.3s behind race winner Fabio di Giannantonio.

However, runner-up Joan Mir was among those later demoted for low tyre pressure, promoting Bagnaia to third.

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“Surely, in terms of championship, it's great to finish on the podium, but not the way I wanted and not the way I deserve,” Bagnaia said.

“Surely, if someone is deserving it, it is the team that is working a lot. they are giving their maximum to reach this kind of results consistently and I know that we'll arrive.

“It was a difficult weekend, but we finished with sixth place yesterday and third today, so keep working and the result will come.”

Bagnaia was unsure if he would be fit to test on Monday but, as of midday, had completed 12 laps for fourth on the timesheets.

Alex Marquez is due to leave hospital om Monday afternoon, after surgery to stabilise a collarbone fracture.

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The Gresini rider also suffered a ‘marginal fracture’ to the C7 vertebra.