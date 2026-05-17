MotoGP riders propose Barcelona Turn 1 safety changes after Johann Zarco crash

MotoGP riders have again proposed changes aimed at avoiding another Turn 1 accident at Catalunya following Sunday’s latest multi-bike crash.

The Barcelona braking zone has been the scene of major incidents in the past, involving Takaaki Nakagami in 2023 and Enea Bastianini in 2024.

This year saw Johann Zarco caught out during the restart, colliding with Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini.

The LCR Honda rider then became tangled in the rear wheel of Bagnaia’s Ducati and suffered leg injuries.

In previous years, riders such as Jack Miller have suggested moving the start line closer to Turn 1 to reduce the speeds reached before braking.

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That hasn't happened. But, after Sunday’s grand prix, winner Fabio di Giannantonio backed such a proposal.

Johann Zarco accident, 2026 Catalan MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Starting that far from the first corner, we arrived there with a lot of speed, but not the speed that we are used to arriving at [on a normal lap],” said the VR46 Ducati rider.

“So we don't really know the perfect braking point for the first corner. So a small mistake can become a big mistake and make a big disaster.

“The perfect thing, I think every rider would agree on this, would be starting as close as possible to the first corner.

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“Then we can just go in and get through, and everybody can get their place in the big ‘snake’ of riders.”

The higher speeds also magnifies the issue of losing braking downforce in the dirty air.

“For sure, arriving there in fifth gear with a lot of speed, with a lot of aero moving, a lot of turbulence - also that is a great issue at the moment.

“When you are in-between bikes, the bike is completely different compared to when you are just behind one bike.

“So it's all things that you experience only two times in the weekend, the Sprint and Grand Prix race. And it's really, really difficult to be precise and manage.”

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2020 world champion Joan Mir, who initially finished second before losing the result to a tyre pressure penalty, supported di Giannantonio’s view.

“I completely agree with Diggia, because by the first corner we reach fifth gear. The braking point is very long. There are 20 bikes stopping there from 300k per hour,” said HRC rider Mir.

“For sure, the room for mistakes is very narrow. And I think, yeah, maybe a good solution is to move the grid a little bit forward, to reach that first corner with a little bit less speed.

“I'm sure we will speak about it. We will try to look for the safety of everyone. But at the end, it is a risk in this track. So hopefully we get this sorted for the future.”