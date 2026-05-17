Official: Joan Mir penalised, loses Catalunya MotoGP podium

Joan Mir has lost his Catalan Grand Prix podium

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Catalan MotoGP
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Joan Mir has lost his first MotoGP podium of the season to a tyre pressure penalty at the Catalan Grand Prix.

Sunday’s Catalan Grand Prix was marred by two serious incidents, which resulted in red flags.

The first came on lap 12 of 24 of the original race, after Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta were involved in a sickening collision.

At the first restart, a multi-rider crash involving Johann Zarco, Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia left the former needing to be taken to hospital for checks on his leg.

The second restart was won by VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, with Honda’s Joan Mir finishing second for his first podium of the year.

However, after the chequered flag, he, along with Pecco Bagnaia, Raul Fernandez, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Rins, were noted for tyre pressure investigations.

The FIM stewards have now confirmed that Mir has been hit with a 16-second penalty, which drops him out of a podium place.

For now, Pecco Bagnaia has been promoted to third, though could himself be demoted, which would gift Marco Bezzecchi a podium. 

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Fernandez has also been found guilty, though he finished out of the points in 16th after a lap one tangle with Jorge Martin.

Pramac duo Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jack Miller both were hit with 16-second post-race penalties, as was Alex Rins on the factory team Yamaha.

More to follow as more verdicts are announced…

In this article

Official: Joan Mir penalised, loses Catalunya MotoGP podium
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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