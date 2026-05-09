Joan Mir eyes “real podium” after "solid" Le Mans MotoGP Sprint

Joan Mir believes Honda is one step away from a genuine MotoGP podium after "solid" Le Mans Sprint.

Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
Joan Mir, Marc Marquez, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose
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Joan Mir believes Honda is close to fighting for a “real” MotoGP podium after finishing a “solid” sixth in the Le Mans Sprint.

More significant than the result was that the position had been earned on pure pace, rather than due to retirements ahead.

Indeed, Mir set a consistently high pace throughout the 13 laps.

“We have to be very happy about the fact that we were able to finish in this position without anything happening in front,” Mir told MotoGP.com.

“I mean, it was a very solid P6, fighting with guys that I enjoyed fighting with.”

2026 French MotoGP Sprint lap times: Top 6 plus Marc Marquez.
2026 French MotoGP Sprint lap times: Top 6 plus Marc Marquez.
© Peter McLaren

"A real podium"

Mir also pointed to the number of crashes he suffered earlier in the season while trying to keep pace with faster machinery.

“It's true that in the past, we've been in this position a lot of times, but we couldn't finish the race,” he explained.

“So now it looks like we are making progress to have everything a bit more under control.

“Still, I have to take a lot of risks because our traction is very poor, but we will work on it and try to make another step and fight for a real podium, not because the others are missing or crashing.”

Mir and Johann Zarco both secured dry podium finishes for Honda last season.

The RC213V’s best result so far this season remains fifth place by Luca Marini in the COTA Sprint.

Honda's most recent win was Zarco's emotional home victory at a wet Le Mans a year ago. 

More rain is forecast for Sunday.

Joan Mir eyes “real podium” after
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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