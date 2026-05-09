2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.
Jorge Martin dominates the 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.
Meanwhile, reigning champion Marc Marquez was launched through the air after a nasty highside from seventh place, with a lap to go.
Jorge Martin stormed from eighth on the grid, then took a brave outside line through the tricky first chicane to snatch the lead ahead of Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.
Pole qualifier Bagnaia, home star Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez followed.
Bezzecchi handed Bagnaia second when he ran wide, but Martin kept his former MotoGP title rival at bay to celebrate a second Sprint victory of the season.
Martin also reduced Bezzecchi’s title lead, heading into Sunday’s grand prix.
Marc Marquez highside
Further back, Marc Marquez’s early race woes continued, sinking to seventh after being passed by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Joan Mir.
Marquez’s race then got much worse when he lost control under braking for the final corner and was kicked from his bucking Ducati.
The Spaniard was limping heavily when he returned to the pits and was later taken to the medical centre.
Third in the world championship Fabio di Giannantonio got a massive wheelie off the line, dropped from 4th to 14th place and later crashed.
VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, Honda’s Luca Marini plus Tech3 riders Enea Bastianini and stand-in Jonas Folger also fell.
Most riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyre compounds for the 13-lap contest, with only Johann Zarco and Alex Rins picking the soft front.
After two days of dry and sunny weather, light rain is forecast for Sunday.
2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|19m 46.83s
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.107s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.786s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.808s
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+4.402s
|6
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+4.630s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+5.670s
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+6.608s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+10.368s
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+11.771s
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+13.435s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.708s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.413s
|14
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+16.968s
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.603s
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1 lap
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|DNF
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
* Rookie
Qualifying:
Pecco Bagnaia rockets to pole position for the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans ahead of Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi.
While Marquez and fellow GP26 rider Fabio di Giannantonio played cat-and-house over who would lead the other on track, Pecco Bagnaia shot to the top with a 1m 29.634s to claim his first pole of the season.
di Giannantonio, KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's home star Fabio Quartararo will form row two.
Bagnaia was briefly placed under investigation for potentially holding up di Giannantonio on his final lap, before the FIM Stewards judged that no further action was needed.
Marc Marquez smashes lap record in Q1
Marquez and final practice leader Quartararo fought through Qualifying 1 when Marquez smashed the new all-time lap record with a 1m 29.288s.
That time would have comfortably put Marquez on pole if he had repeated it in Q2.
Jerez winner Alex Marquez crashed and remounted in Q2 on his way to tenth.
The 13-lap Le Mans Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'29.634s
|7/8
|321k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.012s
|6/9
|318k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.023s
|8/9
|325k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.065s
|6/9
|319k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.183s
|7/8
|321k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.197s
|6/9
|312k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.203s
|8/9
|317k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.213s
|6/9
|323k
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.254s
|8/9
|321k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.297s
|7/8
|319k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.737s
|9/9
|317k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.982s
|6/9
|320k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'29.885s
|7/8
|321k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'30.360s
|6/6
|320k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'30.396s
|7/7
|316k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'30.413s
|7/8
|315k
|17
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'30.419s
|6/8
|313k
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'30.428s
|7/8
|319k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.439s
|6/8
|316k
|20
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'30.769s
|6/8
|315k
|21
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.825s
|3/8
|316k
|22
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.826s
|6/8
|315k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)
Final Practice:
Home hero Fabio Quartararo causes a surprise by leading the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 French MotoGP at a dry and sunny Le Mans.
The Monster Yamaha star - on pole a year ago - put the factory's V4 on top of a grand prix session for the first time, ahead of the Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Quartararo fitted new soft rubber for his final run, while Bagnaia stayed on used tyres.
Title leader Marco Bezzecchi was sixth, with reigning champion Marc Marquez only 16th.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Marc Marquez and former champion Quartararo, will now begin.
The weather is forecast to deteriorate throughout the weekend, setting up the possibility of another rain-affected grand prix, after last year’s emotional victory by home hero Johann Zarco.
Zarco was fastest on Friday, in the dry, but suffered a fall this morning.
Tech3’s Maverick Vinales remains sidelined after shoulder surgery and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.
2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.580s
|8/13
|312k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.066s
|13/14
|321k
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.181s
|10/14
|316k
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.186s
|13/15
|319k
|5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.256s
|10/12
|318k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.265s
|7/15
|323k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.283s
|8/16
|321k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.289s
|11/13
|320k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.299s
|4/14
|319k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.314s
|10/10
|317k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.346s
|14/15
|321k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.406s
|6/15
|320k
|13
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.455s
|11/12
|319k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.615s
|12/14
|318k
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.621s
|5/13
|321k
|16
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.667s
|6/13
|320k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.680s
|5/14
|316k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.706s
|4/13
|315k
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.759s
|14/15
|312k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.879s
|5/15
|315k
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.961s
|5/13
|317k
|22
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.425s
|5/14
|314k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)