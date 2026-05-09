Jorge Martin dominates the 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marc Marquez was launched through the air after a nasty highside from seventh place, with a lap to go.

Jorge Martin stormed from eighth on the grid, then took a brave outside line through the tricky first chicane to snatch the lead ahead of Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

Pole qualifier Bagnaia, home star Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez followed.

Bezzecchi handed Bagnaia second when he ran wide, but Martin kept his former MotoGP title rival at bay to celebrate a second Sprint victory of the season.

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Martin also reduced Bezzecchi’s title lead, heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

Marc Marquez highside

Further back, Marc Marquez’s early race woes continued, sinking to seventh after being passed by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Joan Mir.

Marquez’s race then got much worse when he lost control under braking for the final corner and was kicked from his bucking Ducati.

The Spaniard was limping heavily when he returned to the pits and was later taken to the medical centre.

Third in the world championship Fabio di Giannantonio got a massive wheelie off the line, dropped from 4th to 14th place and later crashed.

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VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, Honda’s Luca Marini plus Tech3 riders Enea Bastianini and stand-in Jonas Folger also fell.

Most riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyre compounds for the 13-lap contest, with only Johann Zarco and Alex Rins picking the soft front.

After two days of dry and sunny weather, light rain is forecast for Sunday.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 19m 46.83s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.107s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.786s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.808s 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.402s 6 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +4.630s 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +5.670s 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +6.608s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +10.368s 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +11.771s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +13.435s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.708s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.413s 14 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +16.968s 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.603s 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1 lap Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) DNF Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Jonas Folger GER Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

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Qualifying:

Pecco Bagnaia rockets to pole position for the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans ahead of Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

While Marquez and fellow GP26 rider Fabio di Giannantonio played cat-and-house over who would lead the other on track, Pecco Bagnaia shot to the top with a 1m 29.634s to claim his first pole of the season.

di Giannantonio, KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's home star Fabio Quartararo will form row two.

Bagnaia was briefly placed under investigation for potentially holding up di Giannantonio on his final lap, before the FIM Stewards judged that no further action was needed.

Marc Marquez smashes lap record in Q1

Marquez and final practice leader Quartararo fought through Qualifying 1 when Marquez smashed the new all-time lap record with a 1m 29.288s.

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That time would have comfortably put Marquez on pole if he had repeated it in Q2.

Jerez winner Alex Marquez crashed and remounted in Q2 on his way to tenth.

The 13-lap Le Mans Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'29.634s 7/8 321k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.012s 6/9 318k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.023s 8/9 325k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.065s 6/9 319k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.183s 7/8 321k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.197s 6/9 312k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.203s 8/9 317k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.213s 6/9 323k 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.254s 8/9 321k 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.297s 7/8 319k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.737s 9/9 317k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.982s 6/9 320k Qualifying 1: 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'29.885s 7/8 321k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'30.360s 6/6 320k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'30.396s 7/7 316k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'30.413s 7/8 315k 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'30.419s 6/8 313k 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'30.428s 7/8 319k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.439s 6/8 316k 20 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'30.769s 6/8 315k 21 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.825s 3/8 316k 22 Jonas Folger GER Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.826s 6/8 315k

* Rookie

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Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)

Final Practice:

Home hero Fabio Quartararo causes a surprise by leading the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 French MotoGP at a dry and sunny Le Mans.

The Monster Yamaha star - on pole a year ago - put the factory's V4 on top of a grand prix session for the first time, ahead of the Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio.

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Quartararo fitted new soft rubber for his final run, while Bagnaia stayed on used tyres.

Title leader Marco Bezzecchi was sixth, with reigning champion Marc Marquez only 16th.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Marc Marquez and former champion Quartararo, will now begin.

The weather is forecast to deteriorate throughout the weekend, setting up the possibility of another rain-affected grand prix, after last year’s emotional victory by home hero Johann Zarco.

Zarco was fastest on Friday, in the dry, but suffered a fall this morning.

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Tech3’s Maverick Vinales remains sidelined after shoulder surgery and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.580s 8/13 312k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.066s 13/14 321k 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.181s 10/14 316k 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.186s 13/15 319k 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.256s 10/12 318k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.265s 7/15 323k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.283s 8/16 321k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.289s 11/13 320k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.299s 4/14 319k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.314s 10/10 317k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.346s 14/15 321k 12 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.406s 6/15 320k 13 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.455s 11/12 319k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.615s 12/14 318k 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.621s 5/13 321k 16 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.667s 6/13 320k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.680s 5/14 316k 18 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.706s 4/13 315k 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.759s 14/15 312k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.879s 5/15 315k 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.961s 5/13 317k 22 Jonas Folger GER Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.425s 5/14 314k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)

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Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)