2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

Jorge Martin leads, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
Jorge Martin leads, 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose
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Jorge Martin dominates the 2026 French MotoGP Sprint race at Le Mans ahead of Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Marc Marquez was launched through the air after a nasty highside from seventh place, with a lap to go.

Jorge Martin stormed from eighth on the grid, then took a brave outside line through the tricky first chicane to snatch the lead ahead of Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi.

Pole qualifier Bagnaia, home star Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez followed.

Bezzecchi handed Bagnaia second when he ran wide, but Martin kept his former MotoGP title rival at bay to celebrate a second Sprint victory of the season.

Martin also reduced Bezzecchi’s title lead, heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

Marc Marquez highside

Further back, Marc Marquez’s early race woes continued, sinking to seventh after being passed by KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Honda’s Joan Mir.

Marquez’s race then got much worse when he lost control under braking for the final corner and was kicked from his bucking Ducati.

The Spaniard was limping heavily when he returned to the pits and was later taken to the medical centre.

Third in the world championship Fabio di Giannantonio got a massive wheelie off the line, dropped from 4th to 14th place and later crashed.

VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli, Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez, Honda’s Luca Marini plus Tech3 riders Enea Bastianini and stand-in Jonas Folger also fell.

Most riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyre compounds for the 13-lap contest, with only Johann Zarco and Alex Rins picking the soft front.

After two days of dry and sunny weather, light rain is forecast for Sunday.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)19m 46.83s
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.107s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.786s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.808s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.402s
6Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+4.630s
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+5.670s
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+6.608s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+10.368s
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+11.771s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+13.435s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.708s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.413s
14Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+16.968s
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.603s
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1 lap
 Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Pecco Bagnaia rockets to pole position for the 2026 French MotoGP at Le Mans ahead of Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

While Marquez and fellow GP26 rider Fabio di Giannantonio played cat-and-house over who would lead the other on track, Pecco Bagnaia shot to the top with a 1m 29.634s to claim his first pole of the season.

di Giannantonio, KTM's Pedro Acosta and Yamaha's home star Fabio Quartararo will form row two.

Bagnaia was briefly placed under investigation for potentially holding up di Giannantonio on his final lap, before the FIM Stewards judged that no further action was needed.

Marc Marquez smashes lap record in Q1

Marquez and final practice leader Quartararo fought through Qualifying 1 when Marquez smashed the new all-time lap record with a 1m 29.288s.

That time would have comfortably put Marquez on pole if he had repeated it in Q2.

Jerez winner Alex Marquez crashed and remounted in Q2 on his way to tenth.

The 13-lap Le Mans Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'29.634s7/8321k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.012s6/9318k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.023s8/9325k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.065s6/9319k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.183s7/8321k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.197s6/9312k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.203s8/9317k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.213s6/9323k
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.254s8/9321k
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.297s7/8319k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.737s9/9317k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.982s6/9320k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'29.885s7/8321k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'30.360s6/6320k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'30.396s7/7316k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'30.413s7/8315k
17Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'30.419s6/8313k
18Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'30.428s7/8319k
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.439s6/8316k
20Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)1'30.769s6/8315k
21Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.825s3/8316k
22Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'31.826s6/8315k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)

Final Practice:

Home hero Fabio Quartararo causes a surprise by leading the timesheets during final practice for the 2026 French MotoGP at a dry and sunny Le Mans.

The Monster Yamaha star - on pole a year ago - put the factory's V4 on top of a grand prix session for the first time, ahead of the Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Quartararo fitted new soft rubber for his final run, while Bagnaia stayed on used tyres.

Title leader Marco Bezzecchi was sixth, with reigning champion Marc Marquez only 16th.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Marc Marquez and former champion Quartararo, will now begin.

The weather is forecast to deteriorate throughout the weekend, setting up the possibility of another rain-affected grand prix, after last year’s emotional victory by home hero Johann Zarco.

Zarco was fastest on Friday, in the dry, but suffered a fall this morning.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales remains sidelined after shoulder surgery and has been replaced by Jonas Folger, returning to grand prix action for the first time since 2023.

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.580s8/13312k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.066s13/14321k
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.181s10/14316k
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.186s13/15319k
5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.256s10/12318k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.265s7/15323k
7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.283s8/16321k
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.289s11/13320k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.299s4/14319k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.314s10/10317k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.346s14/15321k
12Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.406s6/15320k
13Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.455s11/12319k
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.615s12/14318k
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.621s5/13321k
16Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.667s6/13320k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.680s5/14316k
18Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.706s4/13315k
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.759s14/15312k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.879s5/15315k
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.961s5/13317k
22Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.425s5/14314k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 29.324s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 1m 31.107s (2025)

2026 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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