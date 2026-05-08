2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Which riders have made it into Q2?
The full list of riders who have made it to Q2, and those in Q1, for the 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix
LCR Honda's Johann Zarco delighted his home fans on Friday afternoon, as he topped Practice at the MotoGP French Grand Prix to gain direct passage into Q2.
Honda has enjoyed a strong opening day at Le Mans, with Luca Marini leading FP1, before Johann Zarco set the best pace of the day in Practice.
Zarco led the way with a 1m29.907s, which put him just 0.010s clear of the chasing pack.
The major story of the afternoon session was Marc Marquez, who missed out on a place in Q2. He was caught out by yellow flags late on for a crash, ironically, for his Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.
Bagnaia was third in the session, behind VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Alex Marquez was fourth on the Gresini Ducati.
Joan Mir was fifth for Honda ahead of Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha's Alex Rins was eighth. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse) and KTM's Pedro Acosta, who crashed in Practice, completed the top 10.
2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full list of riders in Q2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1m29.907s
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.010s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.138s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.138s
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.185s
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.221s
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.270s
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.288s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.289s
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.289s
2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full list of riders in Q1
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.367s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.381s
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.464s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.510s
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.521s
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.556s
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.562s
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.763s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.816s
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.421s
|21
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.527s
|22
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.543s