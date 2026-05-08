2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Which riders have made it into Q2?

Zarco led the way with a 1m29.907s, which put him just 0.010s clear of the chasing pack.

The major story of the afternoon session was Marc Marquez , who missed out on a place in Q2. He was caught out by yellow flags late on for a crash, ironically, for his Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia was third in the session, behind VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Alex Marquez was fourth on the Gresini Ducati.

Joan Mir was fifth for Honda ahead of Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha's Alex Rins was eighth. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse) and KTM's Pedro Acosta, who crashed in Practice, completed the top 10.