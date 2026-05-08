2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Which riders have made it into Q2?

The full list of riders who have made it to Q2, and those in Q1, for the 2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 French MotoGP
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LCR Honda's Johann Zarco delighted his home fans on Friday afternoon, as he topped Practice at the MotoGP French Grand Prix to gain direct passage into Q2. 

Honda has enjoyed a strong opening day at Le Mans, with Luca Marini leading FP1, before Johann Zarco set the best pace of the day in Practice.

Zarco led the way with a 1m29.907s, which put him just 0.010s clear of the chasing pack. 
 
The major story of the afternoon session was Marc Marquez, who missed out on a place in Q2. He was caught out by yellow flags late on for a crash, ironically, for his Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia. 
 
Bagnaia was third in the session, behind VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Alex Marquez was fourth on the Gresini Ducati. 
 
Joan Mir was fifth for Honda ahead of Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, while Yamaha's Alex Rins was eighth. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse) and KTM's Pedro Acosta, who crashed in Practice, completed the top 10.

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full list of riders in Q2

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1m29.907s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.010s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.138s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.138s
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.185s
6Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.221s
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.270s
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.288s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.289s
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.289s

2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full list of riders in Q1

11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.367s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.381s
13Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.464s
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.510s
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.521s
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.556s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.562s
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.763s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.816s
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.421s
21Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.527s
22Jonas FolgerGERRed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.543s
2026 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Which riders have made it into Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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