Johann Zarco: Rain sets up chance of “unbelievable” Le Mans MotoGP repeat

Last year’s Le Mans MotoGP saw Johann Zarco make history as the first French home premier-class winner since Pierre Monneret in 1954.

And with weather forecasts again predicting a repeat of last year’s rain, fans are already dreaming of Zarco making the “unbelievable” happen for a second year in succession.

“All last year, every fan I met, all around the world, would say, ‘wow, that victory was amazing’,” Zarco recalled on Thursday.

“So I understood that winning in your country makes a big difference, which I didn't expect. And that's very cool.

“If something happens again this year, I’ll try to stay focused to take it.”

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“I think the French fans are the only ones hoping for rain at a grand prix!” added the LCR Honda rider.

“I have more chances if it's raining because at Jerez, even if I had a very good pace in the dry, I could not even hope for a podium.

“I do not hope for rain on Sunday. But if it's coming, I’ll try to use this chance.”

Zarco’s real strength is in the tricky mixed conditions that Le Mans is famous for.

“What I like the most is when there is a little bit less water on the track,” he explained.

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“When it's raining a lot, I don't feel I can do a big difference because I need laps to get confidence.

“But when there is a bit less water and the other guys maybe are struggling with the tyre moving, from there I take my advantage.”

Despite the forecast, Zarco rejected suggestions he should be seen as the favourite.

“I don't think I'm being seen as the favourite. It’s just, ‘wow, something that we could not believe happened last year’.

“So now I think people believe even more that maybe it can happen. It's more about belief than really being the favourite for victory.”

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Nonetheless, Zarco’s wet-weather form was underlined last time at Jerez, where he challenged Marc Marquez for pole position.

“In Jerez that when it was raining, I qualified in second place, playing for the pole position. So I confirmed that in wet condition, I have more chances and I’ll try to take them.

“Just by looking at the weather forecast, that's why people feel that I'm coming as a favourite.

"But as I said, it's more, maybe I have a chance… It would be just unbelievable to live this again.”