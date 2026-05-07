Ezpeleta provides update over contract stand-off with MotoGP manufacturers

MotoGP SEG CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta is “sure” an agreement will be reached with the manufacturers for the sport’s next commercial contract from 2027-2031.

In the past, such renewals were almost a formality. However, the five factories are so far holding out for a better deal, following the acquisition of MotoGP’s commercial rights by Liberty Media.

The most visible sign of an impasse is the lack of rider announcements for 2027, even though all the key signings are believed to have been completed a long time ago.

The new 850cc era machines are also being tested on track and, Ezpeleta explained, it’s a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ an agreement is reached.

"We will reach an agreement, I'm sure of it,” Motorsport.com quotes Ezpeleta as saying during an event to launch the upcoming Catalunya round.

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"There are no deadlines,” he added. “The world championship starts next March, all the manufacturers have already built their bikes and signed their riders...

"We need to give it time and let things solidify; the situation is positive.

“We're happy; the manufacturers and teams are crucial to the championship, and everything we do will be for the better."

In terms of the future calendar, Ezpeleta once again warned that keeping all four of the Spanish rounds - Jerez, Barcelona, Aragon and Valencia - is unlikely.

"We can't hold more than 22 races due to agreements with teams, so having four in Spain will be very difficult," he said.

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The contracts with most of the Spanish rounds are thought to allow for the rotation of events, if required.