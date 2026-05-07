Amid rumours of a MotoGP race in Miami, Liberty calls it “a logical spot”

Liberty Media boss Derek Chang says the Miami Formula 1 track would be “a logical spot” to target for MotoGP’s US expansion, amid rumours of a grand prix there.

The Miami Grand Prix has become one of Liberty’s flagship events since it joined the F1 calendar in 2022 on the street circuits that winds its way around the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium.

Over the recent Miami F1 weekend, rumours began to emerge of a possible MotoGP race being held at the venue in the future.

With the proximity of the barriers to the circuit and the lack of run-off areas, Miami’s track would need a lot of work to become viable from a safety perspective for MotoGP.

However, the recent announcement that the Australian Grand Prix will be held on a street circuit from next season will offer MotoGP and Liberty a test bed for future events at similar venues.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In an investors’ call following the release of its MotoGP revenue figures for the first quarter of 2026, Liberty boss Derek Chang didn’t rule out the possibility of a race in Miami, while doubling down on the company’s push for US expansion.

“On MotoGP, I think in the context of moto, we’ve fed it, and we’re going to continue to feed the US as an important market for MotoGP,” he said.

Read More

“So, we are looking at all avenues to grow our business here.

“So, it’s going to take time, just as it did with Formula 1.

“But we do see there’s an appetite and there’s going to be a market here.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

“And the way we go about that, clearly, we do have an interest in adding races in the US.

“Miami would seem to be a logical spot because there’s already a track there.

“There’s a lot of things that have to get worked out, whether it’s Miami or any other track, in terms of whether or not it works for MotoGP and the safety concerns and stuff like that, where you’ve got different requirements from Formula 1, and frankly what markets make sense from a commercial standpoint.

“But those are conversations that we will have with Miami, with other folks also, trying to scope out what the right locations would be for US expansion.”

In the same call, Derek Chang confirmed that Liberty is keen to bring MotoGP to places conveniently located to major cities.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This was the case with the returning Brazilian Grand Prix, while next year’s Argentine round in Buenos Aires follows the same push.