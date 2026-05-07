Fabio Quartararo confirms key Yamaha V4 update for Le Mans MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo will use revised aerodynamics on his Yamaha V4 during this weekend’s home French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Quartararo finished 14th in the Spanish Grand Prix, at the same circuit where he was runner-up on the inline M1 a year earlier, but climbed to seventh during Monday’s test, crediting a step in front-end confidence.

The exact aero package chosen for Le Mans remains to be seen, but last year’s tri-plane front wing was among the modifications on offer at the Monday test.

Quartararo, who claimed pole position for his home round last season before being among those caught out in the Sunday rain, said:

“Of course, expectations are much lower than last year, unfortunately.

But in the Jerez test we found - more than potential, it’s a feeling that on the front we were struggling with from the beginning.

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“So let's try to find this feeling on the front that can help us quite a lot in this kind of track that we know is super important.”

“We are going to use the aero that we tested in Jerez,” he confirmed. “That was positive.

“It is where we found our feeling, and I think that is going to be super important because in the past I was used to make the lap times with the front, and with this bike I'm not able to do it. So it's going to help us a bit in that direction.”

The new aero will be part of a special home livery on Sunday. “I think it's going to be really cool,” he added.

Although Yamaha’s V4 is yet to finish higher than 14th in a grand prix, mixed weather conditions are again forecast for Le Mans.

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That could play into Quartararo’s hands, following his seventh place in the recent flag-to-flag Jerez Sprint.

“When the results are not so great, of course it's more difficult. But my spirit is always the same. I try to give my maximum on the bike,” he said.

“When you put the helmet on, what makes me happy is to push myself to the limit, and this is what I'm doing.

“Even if the results are not the ones that I want, I'm going to push to my 100 percent.”

Sunday’s grand prix is set to be Quartararo’s final home appearance as a Yamaha rider ahead of a TBC switch to Honda for 2027.

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