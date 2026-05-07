Liberty Media reveals first quarter earnings for MotoGP in 2026

Liberty Media has released its quarterly earnings for MotoGP

2026 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
2026 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix
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MotoGP’s revenue grew by 25% to $94 million through the first three months of 2026, Liberty Media’s quarterly earnings have revealed.

Liberty Media acquired MotoGP Sports Entertainment (formerly Dorna Sports) and all of its properties, including MotoGP and World Superbikes, for €4.2 billion in 2024.

The Formula 1 owner’s influence on the MotoGP paddock has become more evident in 2026, with Tech3 taken over by ex-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, while a new deal with Quint has increased the championship’s premium hospitality offering.

Liberty’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 up to 31 March show MotoGP’s revenue increased from $75m to $94m year-on-year in the same period.

Its operating costs grew from $10m to $16m, while its operating losses stayed at $24m.

Liberty’s earning report states that its revenue growth was “primarily due to increased race promotion fees related to a different mix of MotoGP events and increased sponsorship revenue from trackside advertising and new sponsors, partially offset by a reduction in contractual media rights fees”.

Of its total revenue, $83m of that was primarily MotoGP, while an additional $11m was generated through World Superbikes, MotoGP hospitality, experience programmes and other licensing opportunities.”

This Other MotoGP revenue marked a decline during the first three months of 2026.

The report also claims its operating losses increased partly as a result of higher freight and fuel costs due to the make-up of the calendar.

Derek Chang, CEO and president of Liberty Media, said: “Liberty Media is off to a strong start in 2026, with sustained momentum across Formula 1 and the implementation of our long-term strategy for MotoGP.

“Formula 1 continues to demonstrate the strength of its global platform, with growing audiences and deepening fan engagement driving robust demand across all commercial elements.

“We are excited by the meaningful opportunities to expand MotoGP’s commercial reach over time.

“We remain focused on disciplined execution, investing behind our world-class brands and evaluating avenues for capital deployment to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

In this article

Liberty Media reveals first quarter earnings for MotoGP in 2026
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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