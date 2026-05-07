Jonas Folger faces “big challenge” replacing Maverick Vinales in MotoGP

Jonas Folger faces a daunting task as he steps in to replace the injured Maverick Vinales at this weekend’s French MotoGP.

Folger has barely been on an RC16 since his last stand-in appearance for the same Tech3 team back in 2023.

The German also knows Tech3 well from his own full-time career and got some preparatory testing laps at Mugello earlier this week.

Nonetheless, he faces a “big challenge” just to get close to the 2026 regulars.

“First of all, I wish Maverick a quick recovery,” Folger told MotoGP.com

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“I've been off the bike for quite some time. The last time I really spent time on the bike was 2023 for Pol, at the same team, Tech3.

“It's a very familiar team for me. I know all the guys; they're good friends of mine, so it makes it a bit easier. But it's going to be a big, big challenge.”

Folger added that the KTM has changed substantially since he last rode it.

“I had the chance of a two-day test in Mugello earlier this week. which was really important because otherwise I would have started completely from zero,” he said.

“These guys are on such a high level. It's going to be difficult anyway to get close, let's say.

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“It was really important for me to spend these two days to get to know the bike again. The chassis has changed a lot, all the aerodynamics, since three years. They made some great, big steps on the whole bike.

“Two days are not enough, but it's better than nothing. The whole weekend will be about learning the bike, adapting my riding style, understanding the tyres, and working closely and efficiently with the team.”

Le Mans also holds special significance for Folger, being the scene of his first grand prix podium in the 125cc class in 2009.

“I had my first podium here in 2009, so also nice memories from my side,” he said. “It's a home race of Tech3, so and it's a legendary track. Lots of fans and lots of energy around the track. I'm going to enjoy that for sure.”

Vinales is continuing to recover from surgery to remove a loose screw inserted into his shoulder after an accident at last year’s German Grand Prix.

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